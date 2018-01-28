5 Dead After Shooting at Pennsylvania Car Wash

At least five people were killed in a shooting at a car wash in Melcroft, Pennsylvania early on Sunday morning, and the shooter is in the hospital in critical condition. He is not expected to survive.

The shooting took place around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, according to ABC News. Pennsylvania State Police arrived on the scene. They told reporters that four people died in the local car wash, where the attack took place, and two others were rushed to the hospital — one of whom was the shooter.

The shooter was identified as 28-year-old Timothy Smith. Smith was clad in a body armor suit with the ballistic panels removed. He was armed with an AR-15 and a 9 millimeter handgun, and carried lots of ammo for each. Officials say he also had a rifle in his possession. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head that police say will claim his life, but at this time it’s unclear whether or not it was self-inflicted.

The victims include include 27-year-old William Scott Porterfield, 25-year-old Chelsie Lou Cline, 23-year-old Courtney Sue Snyder and 21-year-old Seth William Cline. All four were killed, while an unidentified woman travelling with Snyder and Cline is in the hospital.

According to Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower, the working theory among authorities is that Smith used to date one of the victims. However, it’s still unclear why all of them were at the car wash. At this point, police believe Smith arrived before the victims did. He parked on the side of the building.

The victims arrived arrived in two separate vehicles. Police suspect that Porterfield and Chelsie Cline got there first and got out of their car. They went around to the side of the building, where Smith shot and killed them on sight. After that, they say he shot Snyder and Seth Cline while they were still in their truck.

At this point, police think that the unidentified woman took cover in the backseat of the pickup truck. They say that Smith likely didn’t know she was with them, which is why he overlooked her. The woman sustained minor injuries from the broken glass flying around, she is being treated at a local hospital.