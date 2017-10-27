Man Sexually Assaults Woman and Blames It on His Protein Supplements

A London man who groped a woman in a locker room has pled guilty to sexual assault, but he claims his supplements were to blame for his inappropriate behavior.

Sean Bigby walked naked into the women’s locker room at Clissold Leisure Center after a workout last November. A woman saw him wander in, but thought he had just made a mistake.

“At first she though it was just an embarrassing accident, him being in the wrong changing room,” the woman’s lawyer Michael Williams told the Daily Mail. But when she came out of the bathroom to wash her hands, “she felt a brushing on her bottom.”

“It shocked her, she jumped and said words to the effect of ‘what the f—k?” Williams added.

Once he was identified, Bigby claimed the two testosterone and protein shakes he took after his gym session left him “confused and disoriented” with a “fuzzy head.”

“The mixture he was taking may have combined not to make his mental state the best,” his lawyer, Alexander Taylor-Camara, said.

Prosecutors couldn’t prove that Bilgy had “brushed” the woman using his penis, so he was sentences on the basis that he used another part of his body.

Judge Karim Khalil spared Bigby any jail time, but he was found guilty and ordered to pay £1,200 (around $1,576 U.S.) to cover the prosecution costs and £750 (around $985 U.S.) to compensate the woman he groped.

Bigby must also complete 11 months of community service and has a restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order against him, which bans him from the gym and from contacting the woman for the next five years.

As for his alleged ‘testosterone made me do it’ excuse, Don Layman, Ph.D., and protein researcher told Men’s Health that he isn’t buying it.

“This is an absolutely absurd defense,” he said. “There is no evidence of any kind to support this behavior related to protein.”

In August, a 25-year-old bobybuilding mom died of a ‘protein overdose,’ but her condition was caused by urea cycle disorder, which blocks the body from properly breaking down protein.