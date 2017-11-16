Severe Storms Threaten to Ruin Thanksgiving for Parts of the US

The busiest travel day of the year isn’t going to be smooth sailing for parts of the country due in part to a potential storm before Thanksgiving.

AccuWeather forecasts a storm with rain, snow and wind in the eastern half of the U.S. that will make driving difficult late this week into the weekend. The storm could also lead to delayed or cancelled flights, which will upset schedules throughout the country.

“We will have to wait and see the exact storm track, but at least some travel delays can be expected across the Northeast from heavy rain, snow and some rather strong winds,” AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Evan Duffey said Tuesday.

According to The Weather Channel‘s Thanksgiving outlook, rain is expected to move into Western New York and Western Pennsylvania Friday night.

By Saturday, flight delays are possible in Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Washington D.C. and Atlanta. Rain is expected to reach more parts of the Northeast, while snow is forecast for northern Maine and the eastern Great Lakes snowbelts.

Flight delays are also possible in Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Memphis, Nashville, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Louisville for Saturday.

On Sunday, the cold front will move through the East Coast, focused in New England. Residents in the Great Lakes snowbelts, Appalachians and northern New England could continue to see snow.

The Weather Channel reports that there will be three weather systems to keep an eye on for the week of Thanksgiving. The Midwest and East will see an arctic cold front from late Monday to Wednesday, so the Great Lakes snowbelts will see lake-effect snow.

The South could see rain and thunderstorms thanks to an upper-level system. Another system in the West will bring rain and mountain snow.