Potential Serial Killer on the Prowl Near Las Vegas, Police Warn

Police are warning citizens of Las Vegas, Nevada to be cautious as they have reason to believe a potential serial killer is on the prowl.

In a recently released message, Las Vegas Metro Police Department Capt. Robert Plummer revealed that four people have been targeted already and that forensics determined the same gun was used in each shooting.

“After killing two people and shooting two others, if he isn’t [a serial killer], he’s on his way to being one,” Capt. Plummer added, according to FOX News.

Police believe that the suspect is either a white or Hispanic male. They also believe him to be around six feet in height.

The alleged gunman was caught on surveillance cameras committing one of the murders, killing a homeless man while he appeared to be sleeping.

“To target homeless, [a] very vulnerable segment of our society, is cowardly,” Capt. Plummer said. “It’s unfortunate that anyone is homeless in today’s society, but the fact that they’re homeless doesn’t mean they’re easy targets for being a victim. We care about our homeless as much as we care about the residents who live in Summerlin or Spanish Trails, Henderson… wherever.”

Police have said that the first shooting took place on Jan. 29. The suspect opened fire on a would-be victim near a convenience store but luckily only wounded him.

Hours later he fatally shot a homeless man who was later identified as 51-year-old Brian Wayne Clegg.

Only a few more hours after that shooting, the suspect shot at another man who he struck in the face with a bullet but the man survived.

Finally, on Feb. 2 the gunman shot and killed 64-year-old James Edgar Lewis while he slept on a street corner.

He was seen leaving the scene of the crime in an SUV that police believe to be a Hyundai Tucson.

Police have asked Las Vegas citizens who have surveillance cameras to check their footage for anything suspicious or any sight of the SUV believed to belong to the gunman.

“We’re doing everything we can to get this person in our custody,” Capt. Plummer assured citizens.

Reports of the possible serial killer in Las Vegas come only months after the city was shocked by the mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay hotel.

As has been widely reported, that tragic night saw a man named Stephen Paddock open fire on attendees of the Route 91 Harvest festival, killing 58 people and injuring over 400 before taking his own life.