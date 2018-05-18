See Meghan Markle’s Exact Royal Wedding Aisle Path Displayed in Diagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot at St. George's Chapel, and the world is getting an inside glimpse at the venue.

Very few people are lucky enough to hold one of the elusive royal wedding invitations that will serve as a golden ticket into St. George's Chapel on May 19, but thanks to the internet, royal wedding watchers are getting their first glimpse at the set-up of the venue for the big day.

A handy plan of the layout of St George’s for those who want ALL the detail. The gigantic rood screen separates the Nave from the Quire and is actually quite difficult for any guests sitting in the nave to peer through up to the altar. pic.twitter.com/vStQ3nnsDl — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) May 18, 2018

The venue for the royal nuptials was officially announced by Kensington Palace in November, shortly after the world learned of Harry and Markle's engagement, and can reportedly hold a total of 800 guests, though it is said that only 600 guests have been invited to witness the ceremony. The venue is separated into two separate parts – the Nave and the Quire – and has four separate entrances – the West Steps, the South Door, the West Door, and the Galilee Porch.

Guests, who will begin to arrive between 9:30 and 11:00 a.m. local time will arrive by coach to the Round Tower, located at the center of Windsor Castle grounds, and enter St. George's Chapel through the South Door, which is located to the right.

At 11:20 a.m., members of the Royal Family will begin to arrive, both by car and by foot, and will enter St. George's Chapel through the Galilee Porch, located towards the back of the venue.

Prince Harry and Prince William, who will be serving as best man, "will arrive at St George's Chapel most likely by foot and will enter via the West Steps. This will allow Their Royal Highnesses to acknowledge all of the people gathered in the Castle precincts, including the 200 charity representatives gathered in the Horseshoe Cloister at the bottom of the steps."

Meghan Markle, along with the wedding party, will also enter through the West Steps.

It’s worth noting that Meghan will still walk half the aisle by herself (with just the page boys and flower girls behind her). Charles will be waiting further down to escort her from the end of the Nave to the altar. pic.twitter.com/bFSFMKHHau — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 18, 2018

The Nave, located towards the back of St. George's Chapel and what guests entering through the West Steps will first see, is where the majority of the wedding guests will be seated. It has been reported that Markle will walk this portion of the procession by herself, only accompanied by the Dean of Windsor, who will meet her at the West Door, and her bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The rood screen will separate the Nave from the Quire, located towards the back of St. George's Chapel, where the royal family and close friends will be seated. Prince Charles will join Markle in the procession once she reaches this part of the venue and will walk with her to the foot of the altar, though Markle will approach Prince Harry by herself.

The royal wedding choir, an all-male choir, is also located in the Quire.

Royal wedding watchers unable to be in Windsor for the big day will still be able to watch the day's events, with several different networks airing the events live.