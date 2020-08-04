Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Calls on Senate to Pass HEROES Act

The GOP may have introduced their own stimulus package proposal, but as the deadline nears for the bill to pass through Congress, social media is calling on the Senate to finally bring the Democrats' HEROES Act to the Senate floor for a vote. The HEROES Act had first been revealed in May by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and was approved by the House of Representatives later that month, but it has been sitting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's desk ever since.

The $3 trillion package, which has been dubbed a "$3 trillion left-wing wish list" by McConnell, calls for a second round of stimulus checks, similar to the provision included in the HEALS Act, though it seeks to extend eligibility to Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) filers and their families. The proposal also seeks to have the $600 weekly enhanced unemployment benefit renewed and extended through at least the beginning on the new year. Also included is hazard pay for frontline workers and $175 billion in rent, mortgage, and utility assistance.

The bill, however, largely fell to the wayside in the weeks and months after it was introduced and gained approval in the House as Republicans sought their own proposal that would be no more than $1 trillion. As negotiations over the HEALS Act remained deadlocked, however, there have been renewed calls for the Senate to finally vote on the bill.