Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Calls on Senate to Pass HEROES Act
The GOP may have introduced their own stimulus package proposal, but as the deadline nears for the bill to pass through Congress, social media is calling on the Senate to finally bring the Democrats' HEROES Act to the Senate floor for a vote. The HEROES Act had first been revealed in May by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and was approved by the House of Representatives later that month, but it has been sitting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's desk ever since.
The $3 trillion package, which has been dubbed a "$3 trillion left-wing wish list" by McConnell, calls for a second round of stimulus checks, similar to the provision included in the HEALS Act, though it seeks to extend eligibility to Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) filers and their families. The proposal also seeks to have the $600 weekly enhanced unemployment benefit renewed and extended through at least the beginning on the new year. Also included is hazard pay for frontline workers and $175 billion in rent, mortgage, and utility assistance.
The bill, however, largely fell to the wayside in the weeks and months after it was introduced and gained approval in the House as Republicans sought their own proposal that would be no more than $1 trillion. As negotiations over the HEALS Act remained deadlocked, however, there have been renewed calls for the Senate to finally vote on the bill.
Democrats literally passed the Heroes Act on May 15th that would extend unemployment benefits through January 2021. It’s been sitting on McConnell’s desk for 10 weeks. https://t.co/dvP3UGWbxT— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 31, 2020
Dear @realDonaldTrump: You lie.
The House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act on May 15 with the second round of stimulus. You and @GOP Senators then twiddled your thumbs for over two months. The Senate isn’t even in session today. Stop lying and start governing. https://t.co/9ervxXcoHm— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 31, 2020
Republicans need to get off their ass and pass the Heroes act. Dems are not taking the fall for Senate repubs not doing their Damn job!!!!! @realDonaldTrump @senatemajldr— JHelphingstine (@HelphingstineJ) August 1, 2020
Pass the #HEROESAct you’ve ignored it for 10 weeks— Paradigmeyes (@paradigmeyes) July 31, 2020
GOP,are YOU ONLY concerned with shielding schools/companies from lawsuits from NOT protecting our kids/workers adequately from COVID19?
Here is the text of the HEROES act PASSED by the 116th Congress IN MAY! YOU have wasted TWO MONTHS while we are DYING!https://t.co/FiJO2mbwJi pic.twitter.com/k5GC2pm5Da— Independent Commentary from a Patriot (@commentary_a) August 4, 2020
The House of Reps passed the HEROES Act extending the COVID-19 benefits on May 15th. Since then, @senatemajldr McConnell has confirmed more right-wing judges to lifetime appointments, but taken no action to mitigate this crisis. The Senate adjourned without passing a bill.— jp (@jp_malone) August 4, 2020
Pass the #HEROESAct NOW and stop pretending the Dems are the obstructionists!— (((Texy Lefty))) 😷🇺🇸 (@TexyLefty) August 4, 2020
.@PattyMurray Another month has come & gone & the #RentisDue! Congress must pass a comprehensive housing package that includes homelessness funding, #RentReliefNow, a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, and other housing stability provisions from HEROES Act!— Rob Huff (@RobertPHuff) August 4, 2020
50 million Americans have lost work.
The economy is in recession.
Hunger is on the rise throughout the land.
Trump and Senate Republicans continue to fail America.
Pass. The. Heroes. Act. Now.— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 1, 2020
Pass the $600 unemployment benefits extension and help people that are damn near sinking into poverty and homelessness. WE are the taxpayers paying members of Congress $176,000 to work part-time. How dare you complain about $600. Do your job and pass the #HeroesAct NOW!!— Chumach (@Bulmanghani) August 4, 2020
Pass the hero’s act they sent over https://t.co/3XPWMfgeal— Pelen Bustamantr (@pelentruchilla) August 4, 2020
It’s critical that Pelosi hold firm and demand the HEROES Act (which the House passed ten weeks ago) be passed by the Senate, not accept another give-away to corporations and big donors. /4— Indivisible Sonoma County (@IndivisibleSoCo) August 4, 2020
Dude! The Republicans, PRESENTLY, are causing more Americans to become homeless due to their inability to pass a bill to help Americans due to a pandemic. Democrats passed the HEROES Act over 2 months ago. Republicans refuse to pass it.
Enough already. You are clueless.— Annie (@Stand4TruthOnly) August 4, 2020
Save the dramatics
Dems passed the hero's act 2 months ago while Republicans chose to "wait and see"— Eric Johnson (@Eric_Johnson719) August 4, 2020