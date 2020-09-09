Second Stimulus Check: Mitch McConnell Claims GOP Will Vote to 'Protect' Americans and Sets off Social Media
Mitch McConnell has sparked a flurry of responses from Americans on social media after vowing that the GOP will "vote to protect" Americans amid the economic crisis. His claims came after Senate Republicans formally introduced a new stimulus relief bill on Wednesday their return to Capitol Hill just a day earlier.
Republicans will not let Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer kill COVID relief behind closed doors without putting every Senator on the record.
Tomorrow, we'll vote to protect workers' paychecks, keep kids safe in school, and win the healthcare fight against the virus.— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 9, 2020
With a price tag of just $500 billion, this new proposal is a much slimmer package than others that have been put forth in recent months. The bill seeks to extend both the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the $300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefit while also providing funding for schools, coronavirus testing and contact tracing, and vaccine development and distribution. It also seeks to provide liability protections from coronavirus lawsuits. However, as many social media users pointed out, the proposal also leaves out a few pressing measures, including state and local aid and a second round of stimulus relief payments.
As McConnell took to Twitter to announce an upcoming vote on the stimulus package, Americans took to the social media platform to hit back, challenging the proposal and his promise to bring aid to America. Many pointed out what is missing from the package, while others contradicted his statement by drawing focus to the fact that he has refused to bring the HEROES Act to a vote in the Senate for more than 100 days.
It's amazing how you can refuse to do anything for months, then low-ball what we need to get through this crisis, then refuse to meet in the middle with Democrats, then blame Democrats for refusing to make a deal, then do nothing, then come back with an even lower low-ball.
F U.— Scott Santens🧢🏄♂️ (@scottsantens) September 9, 2020
If you cared about COVID, you would've pushed 4 testing early on, like other developed countries . Instead, the so called pro-life party prioritized the economy & their party over life. D House passed a bill in June & offered a compromise, but you went on vacation for a month.— BornAgainCassandra (@AgainCassandra) September 9, 2020
This shud not be a "us" versus "them" situation. Petty, juvenile tactics are useless & a waste of time, people need relief now! The #HeroesAct has sat on ur desk since May, stop playing God with peoples lives. #PassTheHeroesActNow ! https://t.co/QiNfEhdaoB pic.twitter.com/oonJTzRO9c— Kelly 🌊 (@kbal3259) September 9, 2020
McCONNELL & CORNYN: "The Gov't is not Substitute for the economy," so they want to make sure WORKERS & STUDENTS that get sick CANNOT SUE jobs or schools.
It's nuts & Cornyn has fingerprints all over the explosion of COVID in TX & now writing this bill to try to stop liability pic.twitter.com/NJUL2V2wCT— 🍑Not_Exonerated🍑 (@Not_Exonerated) September 9, 2020
The only thing that Republicans and Democrats agree on is a 2nd stimulus check, and yet Mitch is now offering a deal that doesn't include them. Why? If they agree on something, why not just pass that? Because Mitch doesn't want something to pass. He wants Senate Dems to vote no. https://t.co/sANENF3Vo9— Scott Santens🧢🏄♂️ (@scottsantens) September 9, 2020
You killed Covid relief by going on vacation for 30 days. https://t.co/rpx1QrjlbP— Sue Massa (@SueMassa256) September 9, 2020
Meanwhile on Mitch McConnell’s desk... pic.twitter.com/eqdk0qKpCM— 🅝🅐🅣🅗🅐🅝 🅐🅣🅧 (@nybergATX) September 9, 2020
Just once start a tweet with "Americans," not "republicans," or "the democrats."
Your lack of leadership and willingness to divide the people to serve your own agenda is toxic and hopefully over soon.— Bill Maxwell 😷 ByeDon2020 (@Bill_Maxwell_) September 9, 2020
$6.67/day.
That's how much the first stimulus equates to now.
Mitch McConnell and Republicans do not believe you've suffered enough to warrant another.— James Buchanan (@POTUS_15) September 9, 2020
Trump & Republicans have made it clear, they don’t care about Americans the unnecessary deaths of 190,000, Covid19 in general. They have given away PPP to their rich friends & Corporations while Americans are suffering. The GOP is absolutely Worthless— PDR 🌊 (@PattiR57167178) September 9, 2020
Um, we’ve been waiting for you to come to the table since May.— Cobalt Sixty (@403Verboten) September 9, 2020
You poked your head out of your shell after all this time in an attempt to denigrate Democrats while you’ve done nothing for months. How long has the Heroes Act Bill that you rejected outright been on your desk? https://t.co/n5QcEbSBSw— Eat, Drink & Be Mary - BLESSED AND HIGHLY FAVORED (@MWJ1231) September 9, 2020
He's had legislation on his desk since MAY. He went on vacation instead of doing anything.
Anyone pushing his rhetoric is a monster. https://t.co/NoA0o1YmrJ— Jacob Payne (@cattleprod) September 9, 2020
If you are not a hypocrite, you would have put the HEROES act on the Senate floor for a vote. It's been only 114 days since it was passed in the House!— 📩🗳 𝗗𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟯: 5️⃣6️⃣🗳📩 (@twidark1) September 9, 2020