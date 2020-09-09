Second Stimulus Check: Mitch McConnell Claims GOP Will Vote to 'Protect' Americans and Sets off Social Media

Mitch McConnell has sparked a flurry of responses from Americans on social media after vowing that the GOP will "vote to protect" Americans amid the economic crisis. His claims came after Senate Republicans formally introduced a new stimulus relief bill on Wednesday their return to Capitol Hill just a day earlier.

Republicans will not let Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer kill COVID relief behind closed doors without putting every Senator on the record. Tomorrow, we'll vote to protect workers' paychecks, keep kids safe in school, and win the healthcare fight against the virus. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 9, 2020

With a price tag of just $500 billion, this new proposal is a much slimmer package than others that have been put forth in recent months. The bill seeks to extend both the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the $300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefit while also providing funding for schools, coronavirus testing and contact tracing, and vaccine development and distribution. It also seeks to provide liability protections from coronavirus lawsuits. However, as many social media users pointed out, the proposal also leaves out a few pressing measures, including state and local aid and a second round of stimulus relief payments.

As McConnell took to Twitter to announce an upcoming vote on the stimulus package, Americans took to the social media platform to hit back, challenging the proposal and his promise to bring aid to America. Many pointed out what is missing from the package, while others contradicted his statement by drawing focus to the fact that he has refused to bring the HEROES Act to a vote in the Senate for more than 100 days.