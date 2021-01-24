Sean Hannity Slammed by Social Media for Criticizing President Joe Biden's Cognitive Abilities
Fox News host Sean Hannity got dragged by Twitter this week after rushing to insult President Joe Biden on the air. Hannity took shots at Biden on inauguration day, before the new president had even completed a full day of work. When Hannity questioned Biden's cognitive functions, Twitter really got angry.
During his segment, Hannity referred to the new president as "the weak, the frail, the cognitively struggling Biden." This was likely a shot at Biden's age, as he is 78 years old, breaking the record for the oldest man ever elected president previously set by Donald Trump. It may also have been a subtle reference to Biden's speech impediment, which his supporters did not appreciate. Many fired back at Hannity in the days that followed.
Many critics accused Hannity of hypocrisy, pointing out times when Trump slurred his words, skipped public engagements and displayed a sparse vocabulary. They thought Hannity's attack on Biden's cognition willfully ignored even stronger evidence that Trump's mental faculties were insufficient to lead the country.
Others thought that Hannity was spinning the news for an audience that likely hadn't watched coverage of Biden's inauguration throughout the day. The president was energetic for the entire afternoon, during which time he was on camera non-stop. Some called this a sign of his tenacity, though Hannity's defenders pointed out that this was a low bar for a president to clear.
The whole argument served as a preview of how Trump supporters intend to nitpick Biden's presidency in the four years to come. Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to Hannity this week.
On #Inauguration night, Hannity referred to POTUS as "the weak, the frail, the cognitively struggling Biden."— Victoria Brownworth #NoUnityWithoutAccountability (@VABVOX) January 21, 2021
Biden's day began at 6am, ended at 12am. He gave 4 speeches, signed 17 EOs, swore-in 1k workers, walked down PA Ave to the WH, and more.
RT if you disagree w/ Hannity. pic.twitter.com/X9IdB6nWGk
Hannity calls the newly inaugurated president "the weak, the frail, the cognitively struggling Biden" –
Does that match up with the person you watched on TV all day long? Just wondering.— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 21, 2021
The moment when Sean Hannity killed and buried irony. pic.twitter.com/thaXg4r4uy— Lord Sedgwick (@LordSedgwick) January 24, 2021
Hannity is like the guy you don’t want to go on a second date with, so he just bad mouths you to his friends. https://t.co/i3vvN6EOfl— Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) January 21, 2021
So for @FoxNews, just another Wednesday.— Ka-Tet (@heydave__c) January 21, 2021
Ask your cable company to #UnbundleFoxNews. Let the free market decide their fate, as conservatives desire.— 🙈🙉🙊 (@toddkimmelman) January 22, 2021
Cognitively struggling? That was the best inauguration speech I have witnessed in my 49 years. Weak? Running over to people after breaking his foot just a few weeks ago? I couldn’t do that, nor could I walk as well as he did. Frail? Hannity must be speaking about his own ego.— Heather, George, RIP🌈Blackie, Winnie, and Charlie (@edick_heather) January 21, 2021
We should ignore these liers propagandists from Fox. They don’t deserve any mention from fine journalists - hopefully they will go into obscurity soon!! @brianstelter https://t.co/6WbN0eCqOg— Juan EspinoB (@jebtwitt) January 22, 2021