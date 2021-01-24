Sean Hannity Slammed by Social Media for Criticizing President Joe Biden's Cognitive Abilities

Fox News host Sean Hannity got dragged by Twitter this week after rushing to insult President Joe Biden on the air. Hannity took shots at Biden on inauguration day, before the new president had even completed a full day of work. When Hannity questioned Biden's cognitive functions, Twitter really got angry.

During his segment, Hannity referred to the new president as "the weak, the frail, the cognitively struggling Biden." This was likely a shot at Biden's age, as he is 78 years old, breaking the record for the oldest man ever elected president previously set by Donald Trump. It may also have been a subtle reference to Biden's speech impediment, which his supporters did not appreciate. Many fired back at Hannity in the days that followed.

Many critics accused Hannity of hypocrisy, pointing out times when Trump slurred his words, skipped public engagements and displayed a sparse vocabulary. They thought Hannity's attack on Biden's cognition willfully ignored even stronger evidence that Trump's mental faculties were insufficient to lead the country.

Others thought that Hannity was spinning the news for an audience that likely hadn't watched coverage of Biden's inauguration throughout the day. The president was energetic for the entire afternoon, during which time he was on camera non-stop. Some called this a sign of his tenacity, though Hannity's defenders pointed out that this was a low bar for a president to clear.

The whole argument served as a preview of how Trump supporters intend to nitpick Biden's presidency in the four years to come. Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to Hannity this week.