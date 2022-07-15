'Scrubs' and 'Californication' Co-Executive Producer Arrested on Reported Rape Charges

A Hollywood executive producer known for his work on Scrubs and Californication is in big trouble. Eric Weinberg, who was a co-producer on the shows, was arrested by the LAPD on sexual assault charges, Deadline reports. The arrest is related to a string of rapes and more. Police say the incidents occurred over a seven-year period between 2012 and 2019. Weinberg was picked up at a home in Los Feliz and was booked by police on the afternoon of July 14. He is currently being held on bail of $3.225 million. Detectives are expected to pass the investigation over the L.A. County District Attorney's office. "When the case is submitted, we will review it and determine if charges are appropriate," a spokesperson for L.A. District Attorney George Gascón's office told Deadline.

The investigation thus far has determined that he sought out women in their 20s and 30s. Weinberg looked for his victims "in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places," per the LAPD by trying to convince them to participate in a photo shoot. If the women agreed, he would reportedly rape them in a secluded location.

Weinberg may have actually been committing such crimes dating back to the early 1990s. They are asking "unidentified victims" and others with knowledge of his crimes to contact law enforcement ASAP.

Weinberg was co-EP for over 100 episodes of Scrubs. He also worked as supervising producer and writer on about another two dozen series episodes of Scrubs.