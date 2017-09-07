Twitter Is Becoming Convinced Scott Peterson Is an Innocent Man

A&E’s six-part series, The Murder of Laci Peterson, has been captivating audiences with its look into the 2002 murder of Laci Peterson and her unborn son, Conner, and the series’ examination of the infamous case appears to have some people on social media rethinking their verdicts.

Peterson’s husband, Scott Peterson, was convicted of the murder in 2004 and is currently being held on death row in San Quentin State Prison. The series examines the crime and Peterson’s prosecution, with the latest episode focusing on the trial’s jury selection and the difficulty of finding an impartial jury due to the case’s media exposure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the episode aired, many took to Twitter to express their belief that maybe Peterson shouldn’t be on death row after all, with some even believing the 44-year-old is innocent of the brutal crime.

Did Scott Peterson do it?!? Always thought he did but this A&E show got me like 🤔 @GHardstark @KarenKilgariff need to know what you think — Molly (@m0llyG) September 7, 2017

To condemn a man to death, they are absolutely supposed to have direct, solid evidence! To think otherwise is absurd! #ScottPeterson https://t.co/cqTS2J2rmF — •Lady Raven• (@AngieJaxson) September 7, 2017

You guys need to watch the A&E Special about Scott Peterson Scott is Innocent — City of Two Rivers (@CityofTwoRivers) September 7, 2017

When will people understand that the burden of proof is on the prosecution. INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY #ScottPeterson — J. Heisenburg (@PSCI_observer) September 7, 2017

Others wondered why Casey Anthony, who was accused of murdering her daughter Caylee but was acquitted due to circumstantial evidence but Peterson was convicted because of it.

Unpopular thought of the day – Casey Anthony was acquitted because everything was circumstantial. Scott Peterson got the death penalty? — Stefanie Williams (@StefWilliams25) August 29, 2017

They’re telling us Scott Peterson was only found guilty bc it was high profile. Casey Anthony, OJ and Robert Blake all got off #MurderOfLaci — AL (@MissSchliez) September 6, 2017

Been watching this Scott Peterson case and now scratching my head cause technically they don’t have evidence against him 🤔 besides cheating — Ashley (@ashleyy_512) September 7, 2017

Peterson commented on his guilty verdict in his first public statements about the cast in over 10 years, speaking on the phone from prison for the documentary.

“It was just like this amazing, horrible, physical reaction that I had,” he said of hearing the verdict.

“I couldn’t feel my feet on the floor. I couldn’t feel the chair I was sitting in. My vision was even a little blurry,” he added. “And I just had this weird sensation that I was falling forward — and forward and down and there was going to be no end to this falling forward and down, like there was no floor to land on. I, I was staggered by it. I had no idea it was coming.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @DiscoveryID