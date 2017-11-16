Scary Kidnapping Video Discovered to Be a Hoax

A terrifying video that appeared to show a boy being kidnapped has been discovered to be a hoax.

Police in Delano, California confirmed in a post on Facebook that a video showing a young boy being kidnapped was all just a case of misunderstanding. Authorities claim that the video actually depicts a group of three friends “simulating” a kidnapping, but no crime was actually committed.

“After exhaustive investigation, it was determined the ‘victim’ was not forced into the vehicle. The two boys exiting the vehicle who appeared to grab the ‘victim’ were friends who simulated a kidnapping,” police said.

The Delano Police Department began investigating the case Wednesday evening after a third party saw the incident and reported it to authorities, Bakersfield Now reported. The surveillance video, which depicts a boy being forced into a car, was shared on the DPD Facebook page in the hopes of getting more information.

Police determined that no crimes were committed and no charges have been filed. All those involved were contacted and are accounted to be safe.