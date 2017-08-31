Newborn Found in Apartment Where Pregnant Woman Disappeared

Police in North Dakota have found a healthy newborn alive in an apartment complex, nearly five days after an 8-month pregnant woman vanished.

CBS News reports the newborn is likely the child of 22-year-old, Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind of Fargo, North Dakota. Police state the expectant mother disappeared a week ago and is still missing.

Last seen helping a neighbor on Saturday, Fargo Police Chief David Todd released a statement Friday reporting two of the apartment’s residents William Henry Hoehn, 32, and Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Crews told authorities that Greywind visited her apartment to help with a sewing project and left, but the missing woman’s mother, Norberta LaFontaine-Greywind told local media she doesn’t believe her daughter left on her own.

“I immediately knew something was wrong because her car is here,” her mother said. “She’s eight months pregnant. Her feet were swollen, so she wouldn’t have taken up walking like that. There was pizza here that she hadn’t eaten. She would not just leave that lady’s apartment and go somewhere.”

Officers searched Crews’ apartment three times with nothing showing up. Police also directed an extensive search of the Fargo area with K9’s, boats and aircrafts. Though not made public, police came across “further information” that led them to the apartment of Crews and Hoehn, with a search warrant.

That is when they found the child with Crews.

“Brooke Crews was home during the execution of the search warrant. A newborn infant was also present in the apartment,” Todd said in the statement. “The infant was alive and was immediately taken to a medical facility. Our investigation thus far indicates the probability that this is Savanna Greywind’s child.”

Authorities are currently conducting DNA tests to confirm the child’s identity, which could take several days.

Hoehn, who has a criminal history, and Crews were detained and later charged with felony conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Hoehn pleaded guilty to fracturing his infant son’s skull in 2012, but issued a no-contact order barring him from seeing the child.

Todd says the search for Greywind continues. The father of the child and boyfriend of six years, has come forward. He has revealed that though he has not been able to see the infant, he has been told the child is healthy and medical personnel are conducting more tests.

He adds that LaFountaine-Greywind last contacted him that Saturday afternoon shortly after 1 p.m. The couple, who were expecting a daughter, had been preparing to move in together. They also already picked out a name, Haisley Jo.

“All I’m thinking about is where she’s at,” Matheny told the paper. “She’s at priority number one. She’s always been number one.”