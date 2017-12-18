Sarah Palin’s Son Allegedly Assaulted Father Before Arrest on Burglary Charge

Track Palin, the oldest son of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, allegedly assaulted his father, Todd Palin, before he was arrested on Saturday.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, which obtained the charging documents, police say the 28-year-old Palin repeatedly hit his father at the Palin family home in Wasilla, Alaska.

Police went to the Palin house after 8:30 p.m., when Sarah called to report that her son was “freaking out and was on some type of medication,” Officer Adam LaPointe wrote in a sworn affidavit.

According to the documents, the alleged altercation happened after Palin arrived at the house to pick up a truck. Todd told his son to leave, since he had been drinking and using pain medication.

“Track told him he was (going to) come anyway to beat his ass,” LaPointe wrote.

When Palin returned, his father met him at the door with a pistol to “protect his family,” LaPointe wrote. Instead, Palin entered the house by breaking a window, then pushed his father to the ground. He then started hitting Todd in the head.

Todd escaped with cuts on his head.

When police arrived, they saw Todd leaving in one car and Sarah leaving in another. They found Palin alone in the house and called for him to come out.

“Track stood on the porch,” LaPointe wrote in the affidavit. “Communication was attempted which failed due to Track yelling and calling myself and other officers peasants and telling us to lay our guns on the ground before approaching the residence.”

Palin went back in the house and was moving “around in a strange manner,” according to LaPointe. Ten to 15 minutes later, police re-established communication with him and he came out to talk. He was arrested and told LaPointe that he drank beers earlier and fought his father over a vehicle.

As of Monday morning, Palin is still in custody at Mat-Su Pretrial Facility, He was charged with felony burglary, misdemeanor criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault. His bail was set at $5,000.

“We’re fine. We’re fine,” Todd Palin told the Anchorage Daily News Monday.

Palin, who served in Iraq for a year, was previously arrested for a January 2016 domestic violence incident at the Palin home. He is still serving a two-year probation sentence for that arrest.

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images