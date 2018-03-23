Sarah Hyland Asks Fans for Doctor Advice and Here’s What They Said

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland took to Twitter on Wednesday to commiserate with followers who suffer from illnesses.

For those who are chronically ill and in chronic pain: Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you? If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands? 🙂 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) March 21, 2018

“For those who are chronically ill and in chronic pain: Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you? If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands?” Hyland wrote, alongside a smiley face emoji.

Hyland was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia at a young age and had a kidney transplant in April 2012 (her father was the doner). Along with having 10 surgeries, Hyland is on a steady prescription of anti-rejection medicines and steroids in order to prevent her body’s immune system from rejecting the kidney, but it comes with multiple side-effects including chronic pain and difficulty gaining muscle mass and weight.

Many of Hyland’s followers sympathized with her struggle and shared their own stories.

“Yes yes yes. Unfortunately, i just stopped going to see them! Few years later found doctors that practice differently than traditional medicine thank God,” one user wrote.

“I have. I try only going to female doctors now. And try to choose young ones, they tend to believe me more,” another replied.

“YUP. Sometimes (many times) I fire them because they work for US. If they’re not listening, I see someone else,” tweeted another.

“YES…NOT EASY!!! I have Ehlers Danlos Syndrome Type 3 Hypermobility Spectrum Disorder & wasn’t diagnosed till 43 years old. It’s rare so doctors always treat me like I’m crazy…I’ve learned it’s because they are clueless & don’t know what to say. Stay strong!!!” another Twitter user wrote.

“Completely. It reminded me of “female hysteria” in a way. Which is strange because women are often much more in tune with their bodies than men (and usually better able to manage pain) but so much of the medical field dismisses us as crazy or needing attention,” a user responded.

Hyland also recently spoke out against body-shaming after she received some harsh comments from her appearance at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party.

“In response to the negative comments on this post? I’d like to say 3 things… 1.) [middle finger emoji] 2.) I looked amazing 3.) Even more importantly I FELT AMAZING and that’s all that matters,” Hyland wrote in an Instagram post caption.