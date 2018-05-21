Santa Fe Shooting: Teacher Killed Left Heartbreaking Note For Her Family

One of the teachers killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting last week left a note for her family.

Cynthia Tisdale was one of the ten people murdered by a student in Texas on Friday. That morning, she left a note for her family on her way out the door, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. Her brother-in-law, John Tisdale, posted a picture of it on Facebook.

“Had to go meet teacher,” it read. “I love you. Hope you feel better today. Love mom, Left you breakfast.”

The note became an unlikely monument to the teacher’s life. Her family had it framed to remember her by.

“Note my sister-in-law Cynthia left my brother before she left for school Friday,” John Tisdale wrote. “About 2 hours later she was with Jesus Christ. ‘…absent from the body… present with the Lord.’”

Tisdale was the only teacher killed in the massacre. Nine students also lost their lives, and ten more people were injured. The shooting was carried out by a 17-year-old student named Dimitrios Pagourtzis. He used his father’s legally owned shotgun, and was also carrying his .38 revolver, which was registered, as well. The young man also constructed numerous pipe bombs and homemade explosives for the crime.

One of Pagourtzis’ victims was Shana Fisher, a 16-year-old student who spurned the killer’s romantic advances for about four months. After the shooting, Shana’s family said that she had mentioned his ongoing harassment, and and was even worried that he would go so far as to carry out a shooting.

“If he kills me I’ll haunt him forever,” Fisher reportedly told them. She had reportedly told Pagourtzis to “cut it out,” but the young man wouldn’t accept her rejection. She was reportedly his primary target on Friday, and he shot her from point blank range in the face before he went on with his rampage.

Pagourtzis’s defense attorneys have yet to acknowledge the story of Shana, emphasizing instead the shooter‘s claim that he was badly bulled by both students and teachers. He reportedly suffered insults from the school’s football coaches. However, Shana’s parents don’t want to let their daughter’s story be drowned out.

“Shana told her mother two weeks ago he was going to come and kill her,” said Thomas Fisher told the Daily Mail. “He had told her himself he was going to kill her. He was walking around planning this in his head for two weeks. Shana said that if he came into the school with a gun and killed her she would haunt him for the rest of his life. She was really scared.”