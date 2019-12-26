Santa Claus Tracker Goes Live on Twitter, but Social Media Has Some Memes

Santa Claus is on his way, and the NORAD Santa Tracker is online. As of this writing, St. Nicholas was last seen in the King Edward Point, South Georgia, and the South Sandwich Islands. He is apparently in route to Palmer Station, Antarctica. For those who follow along on the annual Christmas radar site, it is a fun time to watch and an interesting way to learn about various parts of the world. It’s also, of course, a great time to crack a few jokes.

21 year old me alone in my room on santa tracker pic.twitter.com/ZEvehyZ80W — rob (@ghoulcabin) December 24, 2019

When the festive toy deliverer embarked on his journey, Twitter users cracked jokes about the tracker itself or just their excitement for Christmas to finally be here. As you’ll see in the handful tweets in this article, memes tied to everything from The Shining to Elf popped up online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Others opted to send general well wishes to Santa, who is currently married to Mrs. Claus, as he makes his yuletide deliveries.

6 year old watching SantaTracker and it says he is nearly here: pic.twitter.com/ZCz4r0JCea — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) December 23, 2019

“Good morning Santa Merry Christmas and have a safe trip!” one fan wrote.

“Good luck santa merry Christmas to you and reindeer and mrs claus,” a second added.

“Going to be a busy day night for u santa all kids will be waiting,” a third commenter wrote.

Others opted for some outside-the-box-remarks about their Christmas wishes or the North Pole native’s reindeer.

“Santa I will gladly give up my gifts this year if you can fix global poverty,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Come to my house first, yeah. We’re due a conversation about Rudolph,” another user penned.

“It would be nice to see him after 5 years, hope you stop by my house in Maine,” a third wrote.

“Thanks for the Coals I needed for my fireplace,” yet another added.

Regardless of whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, it seems like everyone is excited for the holiday season. Those who celebrate Christmas are excited at the opportunity to catch a glimpse of his sleigh soaring across the night sky.

“Santa claus has left the building ladies and gentlemen!” one user wrote.

Photo Credit: quavondo / Getty Images