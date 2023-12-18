Watch: Santa Claus Falls in Love With a Man in Heartwarming Christmas Commercial

Inclusive advertising has increased over the years. The Norwegian Postal Service celebrated their 2021 season with a new commercial that displayed LGTBQ+ love. Posten Norge celebrated 50 years since the decriminalization of homosexuality in Norway. As a way to honor the landmark ruling, they released a clip, that showcased a man named Harry falling in love with Santa Claus.

In the commercial, Harry waited for Old Saint Nick every year following the two having a memorable encounter, with the white-bearded figure returning each Christmas Eve to talk and exchange gifts. After one goodbye one year, Harry sends Santa a letter to the North Pole.

"Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is you," he writes, with a heart, a nod to Mariah Carey's 1994 classic, that has since reached Diamond status, becoming the first holiday single in history to surpass 10 billion single sells. The next year, Harry receives a delivery package from Posten, with the worker telling him at the door: "Hey! Here are some packages addressed to you."

Harry happily learns Mr. Claus is waiting for him in the living room."Well, I arranged some help this year so I can be with you," Santa tells him. The two share a kiss. Posten writes at the end of the clip: "In 2022, Norway marks 50 years of being able to love whoever we want. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."

Mats Strandberg, the real-life husband of the actor who plays Harry in the ad, praised the commercial in a post. Posten's marketing director, Monica Solberg, told LGBTQ Nation, "It has been a dark year for everyone – A global pandemic, code red for our planet, refugee crisis, and more. Perhaps what we need this year is a warm and heartfelt love story? A celebration of the fact that we can love whomever we want in Norway, despite everything bad that happens around the world."

That's my husband kissing Santa! https://t.co/1sZ1B1kHyN — 📚 Mats Strandberg 👻 (@matsstrandberg_) November 23, 2021

Solberg also dismisses the idea that the ad mixes politics with Christmas, adding: "The right to love whoever you want is a fundamental human right, and is not considered a political issue in free democratic societies in 2021. Norway Post has connected people for 375 years, and will continue to do so regardless of orientation or gender identity."

The commercial came after Netflix released its first LGBTQ+-led holiday rom-com. The movie, Single All the Way, is now available for streaming and has been a hit since its 2021 release.