Teacher Arrested After Getting Busted for Doing Drugs While in Classroom

A high school teacher in Indiana was arrested after video posted to social media showed she was doing drugs in an empty classroom.

Lake Central High School teacher, Samantha Cox was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. According to FOX News affiliate FOX 32, the 24-year-old English teacher from St. John, Indiana was caught doing drugs after students filmed the incident outside the classroom.

“It’s absolutely, I can’t really describe it. It’s just atrocious,” a parent of one of the students told the local news channel.

The video, which made the rounds among students on social media, shows Cox in the corner of the classroom using narcotics. While it is not immediately clear which substance she was taking, police were called late Wednesday morning about the situation.

Secondary cellphone video shows the teacher being led out of the school wearing handcuffs.

Lake Central superintendent, Dr. Larry Verraco sent out a recorded message on Wednesday afternoon to parents, sharing the concerning news.

“Earlier today, Lake Central administration was made aware of a situation regarding a teacher at Lake Central High School,” Verraco said in the message. “Swift and forceful action was taken in conjunction with St. John and Dyer police departments. The safety of all students remains the top priority of our school staff and a full investigation is ongoing.”

Cox is being held at the local jail pending charges with the investigation ongoing.