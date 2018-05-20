Royal Wedding ‘Swag Bag’ Hits the Auction Block: See What’s Inside

While some wedding guests might want to keep their gift bags as mementos, one guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding saw a chance to raise more than $500 for charity.

The guest listed the goodie bag on eBay hours after the wedding began.

A longtime eBay user listed the gift bag on Saturday with a starting price of just £2. Since then, there have been more than 30 bids, driving up the price to £410 ($552.45). The auction closes in five days.

According to The Blast, the bags were given out to guests after the wedding.

Based on the photo, it appears that the bag itself was a canvas bag with the date of the wedding printed on it, alongside “H” and “M” and the location, St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Inside was a bottle of water, a commemorative chocolate coin, a refrigerator magnet, a map of Windsor Castle, a special guest badge, wedding-themed shortbread cookies and the official Order of Service for the ceremony.

“At the wedding today I received this Wonderful gift bag for guests included in the bag is a Order of service, large chocolate Harry and Meghan coin, fridge magnet for the wedding, map of the castle and where to go, bottle of water, special guest badge, discount card, Harry and Meghan wedding shortbread and finally the [hessian] bag [itself],” reads the listing.

The eBay user, who has a 97.4 percent positive feedback, later added that proceeds from the sale will go to a charity.

Another special gift given out at the wedding went to Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and six of Markle’s best friends. According to PEOPLE, the bride presented them with a solid gold disc bracelet called the “Kensington” by Zofia Day founder Lisette Polny.

“It’s an overwhelming honor to be part of history and for my pieces to be given as a keepsake for this momentous occasion,” Polny told PEOPLE.

Markle wanted her friends, including Benita Litt and Jessica Mulroney, to have a special memento from the wedding.

“It’s a really simple, elegant piece that’s just very true to her personal style,” the jeweler said of the bracelet.

Markle is a fan of Polny’s work, famously wearing earrings designed by her in a Vanity Fair cover photo last year. Polny was also enlisted for necklaces worn by Litt’s two daughters.

Prince William and Catherine also gave their gifts special mementos for VIP guests. The centerpiece party favor was a limited-edition scarf designed by Centex of India, Us Weekly reported in 2011.