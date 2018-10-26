Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Now on Display With Duchess’s Personal Commentary

Fans of the royal family are finally getting the chance to get a personal look into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding.

Organized by The Royal Collection Trust, “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” exhibit at Windsor Castle is inviting fans to look back on the May 19th royal nuptials, with a personal touch from the newlyweds themselves: an audio guided tour narrated by the royal couple.

Included in the display is Markle’s full wedding ensemble, including her gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, which featured an open bateau neckline, three-quarter length sleeves, a triple silk organza underskirt, and only six meticulously placed seams.

“I wanted a female designer, that was very important, I wanted a British designer because I wanted to embrace my new home in that way,” the Duchess says in the audio recording as she speaks to the exhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut, according to PEOPLE. “I wanted something that felt reflective of the world in a way.”

Prince Harry’s uniform of the Household Cavalry (the Blues and Royals) made by Dege & Skinner on London’s Savile Row is also included in the exhibition.

“He had a new one made but as it’s required during the lifetime of the exhibition, he has very kindly allowed us to display his other one,” de Guitaut explains. “They are identical in every respect.”

The couple’s outfits for the big day are not the only items on display to commemorate the royal day. Sketches of Meghan’s dress and notes from the Parisian embroidery house that worked on Markle’s 16-foot-long silk tulle veil, which was embroidered with the flowers of 53 countries of the Commonwealth, are also included in the display.

“Overall, the entire veil and dress took 3,900 hours to complete and 50 people working on it between the Givenchy atelier and the Lesage atelier,” de Guitaut reveals, adding that those working on the veil had to wash their hands every 20 minutes in order to keep the veil in pristine condition.

The Duke and Duchess are not the only members of the British Royals commemorated in the exhibition. The outfits of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who served as page boy and bridesmaid, are also included, with the royal couple revealing that both ensembles had a special touch: the epaulettes on Prince Goerge’s uniform have his initials, “GC” embroidered in gold thread, while the soles of Princess Charlotte’s shoes are embroidered with her initials and the wedding date.

“A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” exhibit will be open to the public from October 26 to January 6, 2019 before moving to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s residence in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 14, 2019.