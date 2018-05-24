The ‘Magic Word’ That Got All 10 Kids to Behave for the Royal Wedding Portrait

Getting all 10 page boys and bridesmaids to sit still for the royal wedding official portraits was a task made possible by one “magic word.”

Alexi Lubomirski, the photographer who snapped the official portraits at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on Saturday, said that in order to get the 10 little ones to sit still for the photos, they were “bribed” with candy.

“I’ve been asked by everybody, ‘How did you control the kids?’ And as we were setting up the big family shots, and I was placing The Duke of Edinburgh and Her Majesty onto their chairs, I could hear the kids started crying in the background and there was some chaos,” he told PEOPLE. “And then I heard this magic word behind me that was ‘Smarties,’ which is obviously an English Candy, much like M&Ms, and they were being bribed with one Smartie here and one Smartie there. So as soon as the kids came onto the set, I immediately just shouted out, ‘Who likes Smarties?’, and then everybody hands up, smiles, even some of the adults I think put their hands up. And so that was our magic word of the day, so thank you, Smarties.”

The photos, released by Kensington Palace were taken at Windsor Castle following the 25-minute carriage procession through Windsor Town, and feature all 10 page boys and bridesmaids that took on the important duty when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot.

Along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the other children in the bridal party included Markle’s goddaughters, 6-year-old Remi Litt and 7-year-old Rylan Litt; Prince Harry’s goddaughter, 2-year-old Zalie Warren, and Prince Harry’s godson, 6-year-old Jasper Dyer; Ivy Mulroney, the 4-year-old daughter of Jessica Mulroney and Benedict Mulroney, their 7-year-old twins, Brian Mulroney and John Mulroney and 3-year-old Florence van Cutsem, who were also later bribed with the sweet treats for the official wedding photos.

“There were lots of smiles. It was like a family room after a wedding, you know some parents were trying to wrangle the children, other uncles and aunts were talking to their nephews and nieces. It was a family, that was essentially what it is,” Lubomirski said.

Markle seems to have been readily accepted into the royal family too, having attended her first public event as a royal just three days after officially becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Markle joined husband Prince Harry, now known as the Duke of Sussex, for a Garden Party to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.