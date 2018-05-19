Royal Wedding: First Live Look at Meghan Markle’s Dress

Royal wedding watchers around the world got their first look at Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, and it was perfectly fit for a princess.

A partial look at Markle’s dress was captured by Today as Markle was on her way to Windsor Castle. While it is only a glimpse at the bride-to-be, it still gives admirers of the soon-to-be royal their first look at Markle’s dress for the big day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Soon after, Markle arrived at Windsor Castle and a full-on look at the dress was shown. It is a flowing white dress with a lengthy train and veil.

Prior to stepping out into the public eye on the big day, little had been known regarding what Markle’s wedding gown would look like, sources remaining tight-lipped. However, it was reported that Markle would be stepping into St. Georges Chapel and walking down the aisle in a custom gown designed by British designer Ralph & Russo with a price tag of $135,000, though those reports remained highly speculative.

Another likely option for the gown seemed to be designer Alexander McQueen, who custom designed the gown that Kate Middleton were during her royal nuptials to Prince William in 2011.

Ahead of the big day, Vanity Fair reported that it was possible that both designers would feature in the big day, with Markle possibly wearing two custom-made wedding gowns: the wedding gown for the ceremony and an evening gown for the reception.

The publication reported that the first gown would be “traditional and elegant,” with it likely that it would have “some lace and sleeves,” while the evening gown would be “glamorous and less restrictive,” a gown that she could “party the night away in.”

American designer Vera Wang predicted that Markle would mix traditional with modern.

“Neither full blown royal wedding like Diana or Kate, and neither narrow, sensual and more sexy – I think she’ll go somewhere in-between that feels a tad more modern,” Wang told PEOPLE. “Something maybe a tad subtler, not a mermaid but not a full blown royal proportion or anything theatrical. Given that she’s not marrying the future king, she’ll still be a royal, [but] there’s a lot to be done between those two worlds.”

For comparison, Markle’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, wore a dress designed by Elizabeth Emanuel when she married Prince Charles in 1981. The dress featured puffy sleeves, ruffles, and large ball gown skirt.

Kate Middleton wore two separate gowns on her wedding day, both custom designed by Alexander McQueen. The first gown, worn for the ceremony, featured a long-sleeved lace overlay, a V-neck, and a 25-foot-long train. Her second gown was a white satin evening gown that featured a circle skirt and diamante detailing.