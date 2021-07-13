Royal Family Fans Call out Prince William's Recent Remarks on Racism Amid Meghan Markle Incident
Prince William is getting called out for his recent remarks on racism amid the numerous similar incidents that impacted Meghan Markle. The Royal Family member took to Twitter on Monday to publicly denounce racist comments being hurled at some English soccer players. "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match," he wrote in a tweet.
"It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behavior," William continued. "It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable." This has sparked some controversy among social media users, who are in turn criticizing the prince for not taking a public stance against the racism that his sister-in-law has faced since becoming a member of the Royal Family. Scroll down to read more and see what people are saying.
Prince William if you had led by being sickened, vocally & visibly against racist abuse at your sister-in-law #MeghanMarkle, for yrs, your words would have legitimate credibility right now. Your silence/complicity fuelled what you condemn today
👇🏾Smacks of performative allyship https://t.co/zqyzPpS2o5— Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) July 12, 2021
"I appreciate the statement; I do hope you start to see how your brother and especially sister-in-law were facing a ton of the same sentiment," one user tweeted back to the prince. "Choosing to leave rather than subject his immediate family to racist vitriol-including mandatory racist press interviews- was truly noble."
How come you didn’t defend ur sister Inlaw and nephew? Congrats 🎉🎊🎈🍾 Italy 🇮🇹🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/8uF8PGHXhF— Edna (@afoleyabena) July 13, 2021
"I really wish you could have said a similar statement relating to the racism faced by your brother's wife, but no," someone else added.
"That same statement should have been released years ago while the tabloids incessantly attacked the mother of your nephew and niece," another user tweeted. "And when they posted memes with your nephew as a monkey. A statement not only from you, but from the Royal Family as well."
Um... Meghan Markle... pic.twitter.com/1BINx6GPAu— A Girl Has No Name ♋ (@AGHNN867) July 12, 2021
"There is still the racism against your sister-in-law," one other person pointed out.
Agree but thanks but no thanks we need consistent outrage …I did not even know you can comment with such outrage & swiftness against racism given Meghan pic.twitter.com/3Te4mChuSg— Noni Maringa (@NONI_BM) July 13, 2021
"He is only fed up of racism in football but not in his palace where his sister-in-law was facing it…??" someone asked.
Say something about *your* sister-in-law and perhaps this time our eyes won’t roll right out of our heads…🙄
Hypocrisy and cowardice, great qualities for a king. pic.twitter.com/ht5jrpMVl1— Heather (@Heather07381390) July 13, 2021
"You didn't show this much compassion for the Duchess of Sussex she's Black too!" exclaimed a Twitter user. "What hypocrisy you denounce #Racism when it supports your new narrative."
I agree, but quite honestly you and your entire family should also reflect on how you encouraged and profited financially from slavery for centuries. And finally start to redistribute your extraordinary wealth within formerly enslaved communities. Then I believe your words.— Lavendula angustifolia (@lavendula2020) July 12, 2021
"So wait, you're sickened by racism against England footballers but you're NOT sickened by the same racism your sister-in-law faces?" one last user tweeted.