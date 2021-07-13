Royal Family Fans Call out Prince William's Recent Remarks on Racism Amid Meghan Markle Incident

Prince William is getting called out for his recent remarks on racism amid the numerous similar incidents that impacted Meghan Markle. The Royal Family member took to Twitter on Monday to publicly denounce racist comments being hurled at some English soccer players. "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match," he wrote in a tweet.

"It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behavior," William continued. "It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable." This has sparked some controversy among social media users, who are in turn criticizing the prince for not taking a public stance against the racism that his sister-in-law has faced since becoming a member of the Royal Family. Scroll down to read more and see what people are saying.