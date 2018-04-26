Royal Family Website May Have Just Revealed Baby’s Name

While the world eagerly waits for an announcement of the new royal baby name, it may have already been revealed on the royal family website.

As reported by People, it appears possible that the royal baby is named Albert.

This was determined seemingly by accident, as when attempting to access the links for Prince George or Princess Charlotte’s pages on the royal family website, an “access denied” screen pops up.

It has been discovered that the same message comes up when attempting to access royal.uk/prince-albert.

This has lead many to believe that the newborn has been named after his great-4x-grandfather, Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha who was the husband of Queen Victoria. Relatedly, some think it is possible that the “access denied” message on the Prince Albert-specific page is because there is already a Prince Albert — the aforementioned royal ancestor — but this is not officially confirmed to be the case.

While it looks likely that Albert is the child’s name, many were betting on it being Arthur. Literally.

Almost as soon as news of the new royal baby had been announced people immediately began to speculate on the odds of what his name might be.

According to TMZ, a large betting company based in the UK called Ladbrokes reported that Arthur was the top name, per their top bets.

There were several other contenders as well, including Albert, which land in the following order based on most likely to least likely, according to current bets: Arthur – 6/4, James – 5/1, Albert – 6/1, Philip – 6/1, Thomas – 10/1, Alexander – 12/1, Henry – 12/1.

Interestingly, the Ladbrokes odds that the baby would be named after his father, William, were at the bottom of the list with only 25/1 odds.

The site has also been taking bets on who the childe’s godparents might be, with Prince William‘s old nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke at the top of that list. William’s brother, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton‘s sister, Pippa, came in tied for second with 10/1 odds. Meghan Markle was further down the list at only 14/1 odds.

Hilariously, there were also some celebrities on the list, clearly just for fun, with Elton John landing at 50/1 odds, David Beckham scoring 100/1 odds, and Donald Trump coming in with a whopping 1000/1 odds of being the baby’s godfather.

The new baby was born on Monday morning, April 23, at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. It is their third child, after 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. He is the second son of the couple, and will be fifth in line for the throne.

After debuting the infant for the press outside of the hospital where he was born born on Monday, Prince William reportedly said, “We’re very happy. We’re delighted. Thank you.”

“We’re thrice worried now.” He then teased the baby’s impending name reveal saying, “You’ll find out soon enough. We didn’t keep you waiting too long.”