‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Bashes Trump Amid NFL Protests

Controversy was inescapable on social media this weekend, as President Trump’s comments about football players kneeling during the anthem sparked nationwide protests during Sunday’s NFL games. Along with the hundreds of football players united in this issue, plenty of Hollywood stars also joined in the conversation on Twitter.

If brave soldiers in dark lonely places ready to bleed and die for freedom heard u talking they would walk off the battlefield. https://t.co/bWnSsNQzP0 — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 25, 2017

Ron Perlman, former star of Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy, has been avid in his efforts to speak out against Trump’s presidency since the election. So, it should’ve come as no surprise that Perlman chose to address the issue of kneeling during the national anthem.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For most of Sunday, Perlman retweeted various different accounts with messages against the president, siding with the NFL players. He also shared many posts that included messages from military veterans, stating that they fought overseas so that players had the right to protest.

My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: “those kids have every right to protest.” pic.twitter.com/LurCj7SLUB — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) September 24, 2017

At one point, Perlman quoted a tweet from the president himself. Trump’s tweet called for the NFL, a private company, to fire or suspend players for “disrespecting our Flag & Country.” Perlman’s message back was simple, as he said that real soldiers would be appalled if they heard Trump’s words.

In addition to taking on the president in regards to the protests, Perlman used Twitter to point out another issue that the president wasn’t addressing amid the controversy.

Puerto Rico has been completely ravaged by Hurricane Maria, and much of the country is without power or medical help. Many, including Perlman, believe that this issue is bigger than the kneeling protests, and it requires more attention than it’s being given.