Robin Thicke’s Malibu Home Burns Down in California Wildfire

Robin Thicke has lost his home due to the devastation caused by the Woolsey fire.

The “Blurred Lines” singer’s girlfriend April Love Geary confirmed the news on Friday evening after the couple documented their evacuation throughout the day.

Thicke, who is expecting his second child with Geary, described the couple and their 8-month-old daughter as being “in the middle” of the fire threatening the homes of many Malibu residents, The Hollywood Reporter writes.

“This is us going North instead of South on the PCH to get away from the fire. We are in the middle of it,” the singer said on Instagram.

Thicke also shared a photo of his 8-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton, sitting among the debris, writing on the caption: “Contemplating next move.”

Geary later shared a photo of a large cloud of smoke, and sharing her gratitude they made it out safely before the destruction.

“Our house is somewhere in there. I’m so sad but so thankful that we all made it out safe. Praying for everyone in Malibu, our city is up in flames,” Geary wrote on the caption.

Thicke and Geary were among several stars who were forced to evacuate their homes as the Woolsey Fire spread throughout Malibu.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to comment on the wildfires, criticizing the state’s response and management of the natural disaster.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” he wrote. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!” He wrote from France.

Actress Alyssa Milano, who was one of thousands who were forced to evacuate, slammed Trump’s statement on the fire, which was met with vast backlash on social media.

People lost everything. 250k people are displaced, their beloved pets lost. And firefighters are risking their lives. And this is all you got? THIS is it from you? Shame! Shame! Shame! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 10, 2018

“People lost everything. 250k people are displaced, their beloved pets lost,” she wrote. “And firefighters are risking their lives. And this is all you got? THIS is it from you? Shame! Shame! Shame!”

The Woolsey Fire is one of three major wildfires currently burning throughout the state. Firefighters continue to work to contain the Hill Fire in Ventura County and the Camp Fire north of Sacramento. The tragedy has already claimed nine lives and thousands of structures across the state.