Rihanna's Butt Cleavage Fenty Leggings Send Social Media Into a Tizzy

A pair of butt-baring leggings from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie and loungewear line is making waves on social media and bringing the term "butt cleavage" to light. The Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Legging may look like a typical pair of leggings from the front, but things get a little racier with a glimpse at the back. Retailing for $49.95, the leggings boast an open crisscross detail that exposes some skin on the rear. The chatter surrounding the piece of clothing was sparked last week after a TikTok user going by the handle Father Marge humorously recounted her recent online shopping experience. The shopper explained that while visiting Fabletic's website "to see their monthly outfit because I had a credit to use," she came across the leggings in question. In the clip, the shopper quipped, "Umm... Can someone at Fabletics tell me what this is? Things are getting a little bit crazy." @sweet_thaang_ ##stitch with @fathermarge ##buttcleave ##buttcleavage ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans The Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Leggings come in black and purple lavender, and, according to the official listing, are perfect for "the cozy night in." The leggings boast sheer soft mesh fabric "that provides a comfortable fit" and also offers a "playful surprise" with the open strappy lace trim cutout in the back. That cutout plunges several inches, giving the leggings a unique butt-bearing feature. After the TikTok went viral, social media users went crazy, with the leggings soon making their way across various platforms. The unique butt cleavage cutout has left many bewildered. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting.

I love Rihanna, but these Fenty gym leggings are trashhhhhhh 😫😫😫 One two deadlift/squat and people will see what you ate for lunch 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/74br9RMsp1 — 🇯🇲 (@Badgyalroxy) June 14, 2021 Reacting to the leggings, one person quipped, "Every day we get further and further from the Lord," with another person asking, "How did that get approved?" Somebody else joked that the leggings are "definitely not squat proof."

After seeing the leggings, one person was a bit skeptical. Commenting on the original video, that person said it "literally looks like someone edited this." Another person joked, "plumbers crack but make it CLASSY." Meanwhile, another said, "no plumbers crack please." Somebody else commented, "Oh no. I thought you had to be making it up, but no - they're real."

Not everyone was entirely against the leggings, though. In fact, the Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Leggings even drew some support from a handful of people. Reacting to the unusual leggings, one person commented, "a vent. It's called fashion sweeties. Look it up." Several others seemed to agree. One person asked, "Can we normalize butt cleavage?" That same user went on to write, "Butt cleav is sexy, butt cleav is amazing. Let's normalize that."

While the leggings may be unusual and may be generating plenty of attentions for that one unique feature, one thing is clear: they are a definite win among those who have dared to purchase them. Across 40 reviews, the leggings have a 4-star rating, with many reviewers raving about the newest addition to their wardrobe. "These leggings are bomb. Very soft and fit perfectly," wrote one person. "The crotch less detail is very low key which is really cool and the cross Booty detail is so cute. These are a must, you can my review on YouTube."

"It is pretty clear these aren't the type of leggings you are going to wear to the grocery store, but as something sexy and different for around the house or to sleep in?" read another review. "These are unique, flattering, and really pretty! I love the back detail and even the crotchless design, you can wear panties under them or go commando and both are comfy options."

"Ummmm... WOW. These are sexy. They feel like the same lightweight and comfortable material as the teddy, and have a sexy cutout on the butt. If your butt is your best ASSet, these were made for you. The fact that they're crotchless is just a bonus," another person wrote in their review, with somebody else declaring that they "are awesome and comfortable and I love the way they look!"