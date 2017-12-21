Police: Remains Found in Montana May Belong to Michigan Brothers Missing Since 2010

The remains of three children found in a box behind a Montana shed may belong to three Michigan brothers who have been missing since 2010.

In September, police were called to a rental home in Missoula, Montana after they received a call that a box had been found containing teeth and bones, PEOPLE reports. Cleaners had discovered the box after a renter had been evicted from the property. Now, authorities believe that there may be a connection between the remains, which have been determined to be of children aged two to four, five to eight, and six to 10, and the case of three brothers who went missing in 2010.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“MSP investigators are working with Missoula police to determine if there is any connection to Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton who were reported missing from Morenci in Lenawee County the day after Thanksgiving in 2010,” the state police said Thursday. “There has been nothing previously reported to police linking the brothers to Montana, and it is not known at this time if the remains are from related siblings.

Alexander Skelton, nine, Andrew Seklton, seven, and Tanner Skelton, five, went missing in 2010 from Morenci, Michigan while in the care of their father, John Skelton, who is currently serving 10-15 years in prison after pleading no contest to three counts of unlawful imprisonment. He has repeatedly told authorities that he gave the three boys to “unknown individuals,” but has refused to give any further information.

Tanya Zuver, the boys’ mother, has never lost hope that her sons will be found, and continues to purchase them Christmas, birthday, and Easter presents.

The remains have been sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for DNA testing.