Reese’s Celebrates March Madness With 3-Pack Peanut Butter Cups

Reese’s is hoping to sweeten the inevitable losses during March Madness.

In honor of the 67 game tournament, the Hershey-owned candy brand is unveiling an all-new treat with not two — but three — Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups inside of them, according to Us Weekly.

The special snack is an effort to celebrate teams that are ranked poorly and not expected to win March Madness, the teams dubbed three-seed teams. The chocolate company wanted to “turn the “dreaded three-seed position into a coveted spot” with the 3-pack release, the trio of peanut butter cups paying homage to statistics that show three-seed teams only have a three percent chance of taking home a NCAA championship.

The 3-pack Reese’s peanut butter cups will be released at all three-seed college campuses following Selection Sunday, which occurred on Monday, March 17, with those campuses being Texas Tech University, the University of Houston, Louisiana State University, and Purdue University.

Good things happen in Three’s: 3-pointers, 3-point plays, winning the 3-seed! Speaking of which, what could be in the box? #NotSorry pic.twitter.com/tscwnRbUKp — REESE’S (@reeses) March 20, 2019

According to the brand, more than 70,000 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups will be distributed in total upon their Thursday, March 21 release. Those not located on those campuses will still have the chance to get their hands on the 3-packs, however. Those vying for a pack will have to head to the story and purchase a Reese’s product and then text a photo of their receipt with the word “REESES” in the message to 604333.

The Hershey-owned candy brand’s efforts follow in the footsteps of a number of other March Madness-themed promotion that have been rolling out throughout the month from various brands and companies.

Fast food chain Wendy’s got in on the fun and competitive spirit when they offered $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers to customers ordering via the fast food chain’s website or mobile app. The chain is also currently running a free $5 Biggie Bag promotion in partnernship with DoorDash. The bag features four items in total – a four-piece order of chicken nuggets, small fries, a small drink, and the recently introduced Bacon Double Stack. The bag is typically retailed at $5.

Fellow fast food chain McDonald’s has also rolled out an unusual prize. In celebrating March Madness, as well as every other binge watch, the Golden Arches announced a competition in which customers can score the one and only McDelivery Couch. The unique sofa features a number of odd amenities, including light-up cupholders, adjustable seats, a cozy branded blanket, built-in phone chargers, La-Z-Boy’s stain-resistant iClean fabric, and McFlurry Chillers.