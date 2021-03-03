Reese's All Peanut Butter Cup Has Chocolate Lovers Sounding Off
Hershey has announced a new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup with no chocolate, fans are divided over the concoction. The new candy has creamy peanut butter on the insider, and a hard shell of peanut butter on the outside to mimic the milk chocolate of the typical product. Candy lovers are at odds over whether this is an improvement, a stunt or a terrible, terrible mistake.
The official Reese's social media accounts released the first looks at the new Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers' Cup on Tuesday, showing the monochromatic treat in all its glory. It will be available starting in April, but only for a limited time. The responses came fast, and they were strong, with some commenters ready to camp out in front of a candy store to get one. Others said they would be staying away until this fad blew over.
Hershey called this new candy the "most extreme, peanut buttery version" iteration of this Peanut Butter Cups yet. Fans did discuss many other versions of the confection, from mini Peanut Butter Cups to Big Cups and so on. However, the company said fans have "never seen a Reese's Cup like this before."
True as that is, critics joked that they hoped never to see it again. Here is a look at what social media is saying about Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers' Cup.
Nothing New
A chocolate free Reese’s cup? Oh you just mean peanut butter https://t.co/R0uYWaD6t8— brandon (@Kid_Schwenkie) March 2, 2021
Imagine if they made one that was all chocolate.— masked bastard (@masked_bastard) March 2, 2021
Many commenters laughed at the idea that this snack was innovative, when in reality it was no different to them than eating peanut butter by itself, right out of the jar. Others joked about an "all-chocolate" cup.
Allergies
Oh great so now I'm double allergic— Brooks Morrison (@_lessismorrison) March 2, 2021
Dangerous for kids with nut allergies— Mulling Mueller (@MullingMueller) March 2, 2021
People with nut allergies — already unable to enjoy Reese's products as it is — joked bitterly about these cups being somehow even more dangerous for them. Many worried about these circulating in schools as well.
Ghostly
Friend: It's a peanut butter cup made without chocolate. It's not a Ghost Reese's
Me: *long drag off cigarette* Listen kid, I know what I saw. pic.twitter.com/oew9ARBsMV— Byakkotacotaco (@RummaTumTums) March 3, 2021
Many users joked about the eerie appearance of the all-peanut butter cup, comparing it to a ghost of its chocolaty cousin.
Obsession
One thing I've learned about America from almost a decade living here is that the national commitment to figuring out new ways to eat peanut butter is much more powerful than the rest of the world understands. https://t.co/ZAERq7Rqe7— Tom Gara (@tomgara) March 2, 2021
Do we as a society ever just step back and think wtf are we doing? What’s next, no more jelly in pb&j lol— HustleHarder (@Game_Over_Man) March 2, 2021
Some commenters, joking or otherwise, speculated that the U.S. in particular has a national obsession with ingesting peanut butter in new, decadent ways. They thought that Reese's had helped fuel this addiction, and still did to this day.
Jelly
I’d say we’re about a year away from a Reese’s Cup that’s peanut butter on the outside and a little jelly on the inside pic.twitter.com/z1chex0Li8— Chalupa Batman (@hoppyb1) March 3, 2021
With chocolate out of the equation here, some joked that Reese's is wide open to pair peanut butter with something else — perhaps jelly. They thought this would be just as inventive as an all-peanut butter cup.
Predictions
That will go over like new Coke did, it didn’t— Brian (@brianwins5) March 3, 2021
Commenters figured that the all-peanut butter cup was unlikely to be a particularly huge success for Hershey's, likening it to other junk food fads.
Stopped
We are going to need a Senate committee and a hearing for this to be a thing.— Maribeth Brown (@maribethlbrown) March 3, 2021
Finally, some joked that Hershey should be stopped from completing this project, by government intervention if necessary. Since that appears unlikely, however, the Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers' Cup will be available starting on April 1, 2021.