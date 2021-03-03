Reese's All Peanut Butter Cup Has Chocolate Lovers Sounding Off

Hershey has announced a new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup with no chocolate, fans are divided over the concoction. The new candy has creamy peanut butter on the insider, and a hard shell of peanut butter on the outside to mimic the milk chocolate of the typical product. Candy lovers are at odds over whether this is an improvement, a stunt or a terrible, terrible mistake.

The official Reese's social media accounts released the first looks at the new Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers' Cup on Tuesday, showing the monochromatic treat in all its glory. It will be available starting in April, but only for a limited time. The responses came fast, and they were strong, with some commenters ready to camp out in front of a candy store to get one. Others said they would be staying away until this fad blew over.

Hershey called this new candy the "most extreme, peanut buttery version" iteration of this Peanut Butter Cups yet. Fans did discuss many other versions of the confection, from mini Peanut Butter Cups to Big Cups and so on. However, the company said fans have "never seen a Reese's Cup like this before."

True as that is, critics joked that they hoped never to see it again. Here is a look at what social media is saying about Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers' Cup.