Rapper Engaged, Immediately Embarks on Romantic Getaway

Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree (born Rosary Roberts) is now engaged to her boyfriend King Petrousse. The couple made the announcement on Instagram, sharing pictures from their date. Rosa wore a bright red dress while her now-fiance coordinated with a red suit and black loafers.

“All the feels,” she captioned the post. “Here’s to forever.” Her partner also shared the big moment to his social media feed, telling his followers how excited he was for the future. “The beginning of forever! We are getting married! Anyone can catch your eye, but it takes someone special to catch your heart.” he wrote.

Immediately following the occasion, the couple took off on a romantic getaway. Ree shared a compilation video that showed the two of them engaging in fancy dinners, days on the beach, scenic views, and romantic moments. “It’s your life. Decide how you want to live it. But whatever you do, make sure you’re always HAPPY!” she wrote of the trip in the caption. She also posted extra photos of the new ring. “Oh you didn’t see the ring well enough? No problem. Here you go… you’re welcome,” she said under the post. “Thank you [Speen Travel and Tourism] for handling our Engagement Honeymoon we’re Loving the vacation.”

The couple has been together for some time, following her recent ties to Timmy T. Dat. The couple exchanged several nice comments on social media, hinting at their relationship with both of their followers. Petrousse is believed to be attached to a tour and entertainment company that’s long supported the rapper in her career. Rosa Ree and Timmy sparked rumors that they were dating, but when asked about their relationship they said they were only friends who maintain a casual partnership.