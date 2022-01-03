Queen Elizabeth Responds to Toddler Who Dressed as Her for Halloween

Queen Elizabeth has responded to an adorable toddler who dressed up as her for Halloween, and it has social media cheering. PEOPLE reports that the Queen’s lady-in-waiting, the Hon. Mary Morrison, sent a letter to 1-year-old Ohio girl Jalayne Sutherland and her family. In the letter, Morrison wrote, “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed.”

The letter continued, “Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit.” Morrison added, “Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have.” In photos of the toddler from Halloween, Jalayne is seen posing in her Queen Elizabeth II costume, complete with blue dress, matching hat, and a wig of curly white hair and two corgi dogs.

Over on Instagram, users have been commenting on the Today show’s post about the Queen’s response to Jalayne’s costume, with one person writing, “She looks so cute and so much like the Queen. I’m glad they got a letter from her well her lady-in-waiting from the Queen.” Someone else added, “Omg how adorable. You all should get an invite to the Palace they need a little happiness right about now!!” A third user commented, “Look at the toddler’s face up close and carefully. She reminds me of Prince William’s daughter Charlotte who is her Grandma’s Elizabeth’s Mini Me.” One final fan offered, “That’s so cute! And very cool of the Queen to send a letter!”

In another recent public statement, Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 99. “Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why.”

She continued, “But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world. His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation – were all irrepressible. That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him.”