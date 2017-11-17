Pringles Makes Entire Thanksgiving Meal in Chip Form

Thanksgiving is almost upon us, and many people have already started preparations for their holiday meals. But for those who don’t feel like whipping up a dish, Pringles has created a slightly less conventional option — an entire Thanksgiving dinner made out of chips, Kellogs shared.

The meal features eight flavors based on traditional Thanksgiving foods and includes Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Packaged like a classic TV dinner, with chips of each flavor packed into their own individual compartments.

“Pringles are known for bold flavors and endless flavor stacking possibilities, so this holiday season we wanted to introduce snack-lovers to a new way to enjoy Thanksgiving favorites,” said Kurt Simon, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “The Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner flavors, are not only new but cover every course of the real meal – from the main to sides and even dessert.”

While the “meal” is just a pilot taste test with limited availability and isn’t actually available to purchase, it’s still intriguing to contemplate the tray’s Willy Wonka-esque opportunities.

Photo Credit: Kellogs