This Husband's Christmas Meal Hack to Save Time on Washing Dishes Ignites Debate

There's nothing like a Christmas breakfast. Waking up to open presents then enjoying hot cakes, eggs, bacon, and hot cocoa by the fire in your matching family PJs really set the mood. But there's also lunch and dinner that have to be prepared for the day. And while everyone enjoys a good grub, not one wants to take on the task of doing dishes. One husband discovered a way to avoid doing the dishes during the festive holiday and it sparked quite a debate on social media in 2021 that is still controversial today. Instead of serving food on decorative china, a smart dad suggested serving meals in foil pans.

According to the LAD Bible, the man's family served themselves from a feast in the center of their table with their foil pans. Once they were done, they simply threw out the trays.

His wife posted pictures of their creative 'hack' on social media. She admits that she felt the idea was crazy at first but she figured she'd just along with it.

One fellow parent said the idea isn't something she'd do unless it was for a prank. "I like doing the table up nice for the children, to make it special for them," she commented. "But could do it as a joke one year when they are older."

Another felt it was simply sluggish, writing: "No, no, no – I wouldn't eat off tin foil. So lazy."

According to others, the foil tray idea may seem convenient but it's not environmentally friendly. "This ends up in landfill I presume," they wrote. "It doesn't take long to wash a few plates – get the family involved...and use the pretty plates instead of this."

Another user agreed, writing, "My thoughts exactly – if everyone did this it would be so bad for the environment. Takes two minutes to wash a few plates."

But others felt the idea was a good one. One woman commented: "Might have to do this the way my toddler keeps smashing plates – she has plastic ones but gets hold of ours." Another agreed, adding, "I already use baking trays to cook everything, paper plated are too small and don't hold gravy well but this is epic."

With the coronavirus still running rampant, many are probably considering safer options as such. But others are opting for smaller gatherings altogether.