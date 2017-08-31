Principal Says Girls Shouldn’t Wear Leggings Unless They’re a ‘Size 0 or 2’

One South Carolina principal is being accused of body shaming after telling students that they have to be a size zero or two in order to wear leggings.

WCBD News 2 reports that Stratford High School principal Heather Taylor gathered the tenth grade students in an assembly on August 22 to discuss dress code.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve told you this before, I’m going to tell you this now. Unless you’re a size zero or a two and you wear something like that, even though you’re not fat, you look fat,” Taylor is heard saying to students in a recording obtained by WCBD News 2.

The school’s dress code states that “leggings, tights, yoga pants and spandex must be worn under clothing that cover to mid-thigh.” It does not specify what size a student should be in order to wear said leggings.

Students and parents alike are speaking out about Taylor’s comments. Stratford High School student Allison Veazey told WCBD News 2 that Taylor’s comments made her feel self-conscious about her body.

“I’m not a size zero and I kind of felt targeted because of my size,” she said. “It was really hurtful because I felt like my size made me look, you know, disgusting towards someone in the clothes that I wear.”

One Facebook user responded to Taylor’s “hurtful” comments, writing that they were “not ok.”

“As a teen- and an adult- who struggled – with anorexia, this isn’t true and this isn’t ok. You’re beautiful and you’re worthy, as a 0 and a 2 and a 20.”

Taylor has since responded, writing in a statement to Huffington Post that her intention “was not to hurt or offend any of my students in any way” and that she has “assured them all that I am one of their biggest fans and invested in their success.”

Members of Statford’s senior class wrote a letter in support of Taylor on Friday, which was shared on Facebook.

“On behalf of some students at Stratford High, we would like to extend our support and appreciation to your administration and Berkeley County for the past 24 years. We understand that you, like us, are human and make mistakes,” one student read. “We completely realize that your intentions were not to harm us or the students at the assembly.”

Taylor, visibly holding back tears, told the group of students that she has learned from the experience.

“I’m so remorseful, and I have learned a lesson,” Taylor said. “You learn, no matter what, every single day you learn.”

Photo Credit: ABC News