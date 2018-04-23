2-Year-Old Princess Charlotte Charms Internet with Her Royal Wave

Princess Charlotte stole the hearts of royal well-wishers who turned out on Monday morning to catch the first glimpse of her new baby brother.

The 2-year-old princess accompanied her father, Prince William, and her brother, Prince George, to St. Mary’s Hospital in London on Monday. The Prince of Wales went to pick up his two older children after Kate Middleton gave birth to their third child on Monday morning. Princess Charlotte and Prince George got a chance to meet their new baby brother before he was presented to the world, though they didn’t stick around for a royal family portrait.

However, on her way from the car into the hospital, Princess Charlotte completely stole the show. The toddler waved cheerily to the assembled crowd of reporters, photographers and royal fanatics.

Social media went crazy for the tiny princess, applauding her early mastery of the “royal wave.”

“[I]’m gonna let the #RoyalBaby trend finish, but Princess Charlotte is the cutest Royal of all time,” one person wrote in a reference to Kanye West.

“Such a sweet moment as little Princess Charlotte waves over her shoulder as she arrives with Prince George and her Dad to meet her new brother,” wrote royal photography Chris Jackson.

While many are ecstatic at the arrival of a new member of the royal family, some are even more excited that Princess Charlotte has just become the first girl in history to keep her place in the line of succession after the birth of younger brother.

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s children are the first royal generation to be benefit from the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013, accordingto a report by Marie Claire. Before, Princess Charlotte would have been knocked down a spot in the line to the throne by her new baby brother. However, thanks to the new law, Charlotte will retain her seniority regardless of her gender.

The new protocol is a huge symbolic victory for feminism, and many are celebrating that historic first as fervently as they’re celebrating the royal birth.

Middleton gave birth on her projected due date of April 23. The baby boy was born weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz. Within a few hours, she was out on the steps in an elegant red dress with a white lace collar, introducing her new son to the world.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge will be leaving St. Mary’s Hospital this evening,” read a statement from Kensington Palace on Twitter. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their son will travel home to Kensington Palace.”

“Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes,” they added later.