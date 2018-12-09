Prince William and Kate Middleton Ditch Royal Meeting Amid Rumored Feud With Meghan Markle

Rumors that Kate Middleton is feuding with Meghan Markle were bolstered this week when she and Prince William skipped a royal meeting.

Middleton and the Prince of Wales were absent from a board meeting of the Royal Foundation this week, and according to a report by The Daily Mail, Markle was to blame. She and Prince Harry arrived alone, leading many to speculate that the rumored rift is only growing wider.

“Not only were Harry and Meghan there, but they went to the staff Christmas party afterwards,” an insider told reporters. “It was a very jolly affair. It’s a shame that William and Catherine did not turn up.”

Kensington Palace has already denied these claims. A spokesperson said that “their Royal Highnesses attend these meetings in turn,” meaning that all four royals were not required to attend. Furthermore, the meeting was reportedly more focused on Markle and Prince Harry’s projects.

“This session was focused on programs led by the Duke of Sussex,” the royal representative said.

Still, the rumors of a royal feud have become persistent. A source told The Sun that Prince Harry had accused his older brother of trying to “wreck his relationship with Meghan.”

It all stems from reports that Prince William “voiced concerns” about Markle when she and Prince Harry first began dating. The actress is an unconventional choice by royal standards, as the first American, first divorceé and person of color — at least in a few centuries — to marry into the royal family.

Still, Prince Harry reportedly “went mental” when his brother attempted to give him advice for his relationship with Markle. Now insiders say that the relationship between the two brothers has been strained ever since. Speaking to The Sun, one courtier went so far as to psychoanalyze Prince Harry, suggesting that he was projecting dormant feelings about his mother into his marriage.

“It’s my opinion that Harry feels he couldn’t protect his mother, so he’s going all out to protect his wife,” they said. “This is his way of atoning. He will brook absolutely no criticism of Meghan — and he is so sensitive he often sees criticism or negativity where there isn’t any.”

The truth about what goes on inside Kensington Palace is difficult to parse, as the royals have so many voices buzzing around them at all time. One way or another, the family will undoubtedly pull together as Markle and Prince Harry welcome their first child into the world in the coming months.