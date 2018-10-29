Prince Harry Refers to Baby-to-Be With Pregnant Meghan Markle as ‘Our Little Bump’

Prince Harry is continuing to dote on his little prince or princess-to-be during his 16-day international tour with pregnant Meghan Markle.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Abel Tasman National Park on New Zealand’s south island, where they were greeted by Chief Elder Barney Thomas and learned about local conversation programs and took a stroll along the beach. After arriving via helicopter, Prince Harry offered his thanks from his soon-to-be family of three.

“From myself, my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here,” Prince Harry said, according to PEOPLE. “We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family. We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work to look after this beautiful place.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the spectacular Abel Tasman National Park, where they learned more about its local conservation programmes with @docgovtnz Ranger Andrew Lamason. #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/O3xu8JbXMN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 29, 2018

The royal couple arrived in New Zealand only days prior, and were greeted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern upon their arrival, with Markle showing off her perfect traditional hongi greeting. Since arriving in New Zealand, the royal couple has visited the Maranui Café in Wellington, New Zealand, where they met children from a number of mental health projects in New Zealand.

The stop marks the final leg in their first international tour together. Their 16-day journey, which started just the day before they announced that they were expecting their first child together, has taken them to Australia, Tonga, and Fiji. Throughout their travels, both the Duke and Duchess have touted the exciting fact that they are expecting.

Speaking at the Sydney Opera House during the opening of the 2018 Invictus Games, Prince Harry made sure to reference his bundle of joy on the way.

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” he said. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you, and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

When speaking with a fan just a day later, Prince Harry revealed that he is hoping for a girl.

The pregnant Duchess, who has frequently been seen cradling her growing baby bump during the royal tour, had to cut back her schedule a bit due to the toll of pregnancy, though she was present during a welcome reception at Admiralty House, where Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove, gifted the couple their first baby gifts: a stuffed kangaroo with a baby joey and fleece Ugg booties.