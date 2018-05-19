Kensington Palace has released the first look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding cake.

The British royal family released the image not long after the newlyweds finished their procession around Windsor. It is planned to be served at the couple’s reception.

The cake is tiered, but separated on different platforms. The main section features two tiers covered in flowers. The other two sections sit on golden stands and feature a similar iced-white design.

Along with the photo, Kensington Palace released a brief statement detailing the components of the cake.

“It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple,” the statement read.

The royal family had also revealed that the cake featured Amalfi lemon curd and was covered with a Swiss Meringue elderflower buttercream. The main components were completed Friday, with the final touches being added on Saturday.

They also revealed a behind-the-scenes clip with Ptak as she prepared the cake for the big day.

“We’ve been so lucky to work at Buckingham Palace to bake the cake and ice the cakes,” Ptak says in the clip.

Kensington Palace also went into detail on the ingredients needed to make your own version of the cake: 200 Amalfi lemons, 500 organic eggs from Suffolk, 20 kgs of butter, 20 kgs of flour, 20 kgs of sugar and 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial.

🍋 200 Amalfi lemons

🥚 500 organic eggs from Suffolk

🐄 20kgs of butter

🍰 20kgs of flour

🍬 20kgs of sugar

🥃 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is under way! pic.twitter.com/b3jhwtOwOP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

Now word yet how the cake turned out, but we’re willing to bet it’s fit for the newly crowned Duke and Duchess of Sussex.