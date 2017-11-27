Trending

Twitter Is Losing It Over the Idea of Another Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially announced their engagement on Monday, with Clarence House sharing on Twitter that the pair is set to wed in the spring.

Naturally, the news sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with Twitter immediately offering its thoughts on the impending royal wedding.

Excitement was the first thing on many peoples’ minds, as rumors had been swirling for weeks about the couple’s imminent engagement.

Many social media users in the U.K. wondered if they would receive another bank holiday, as one was given when Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011.

Some were already planning how to sneak into the ceremony.

Of course, there were also a few who now have to come to terms with the fact that Harry is officially off the market.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

