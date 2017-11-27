Twitter Is Losing It Over the Idea of Another Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially announced their engagement on Monday, with Clarence House sharing on Twitter that the pair is set to wed in the spring.

Naturally, the news sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with Twitter immediately offering its thoughts on the impending royal wedding.

Excitement was the first thing on many peoples’ minds, as rumors had been swirling for weeks about the couple’s imminent engagement.

So excited for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Here’s to another #royalwedding 🎉 pic.twitter.com/5U4XAgnYmN — Liz And Andrés (@LiznAndresVlog) November 27, 2017

Yessss another royal wedding 👏🏼👑 congratulations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle #cantbloodywait — Jade Talbot 🌞 (@JadeeyT) November 27, 2017

Many social media users in the U.K. wondered if they would receive another bank holiday, as one was given when Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011.

Prince Harry marry her swiftly please I would like bank holiday — Lazarus (@ProfKumi) November 27, 2017

Me: I don’t care about the Royal Family. You: We might get the day off for Harry’s wedding. Me: pic.twitter.com/ihYsx854Jd — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) November 27, 2017

Hearing ‘royal wedding’ and immediately thinking ‘bank holiday’ pic.twitter.com/LC0UByT0jo — Robyn Frost (@RobynHFrost) November 27, 2017

Some were already planning how to sneak into the ceremony.

Me, scamming my way into this Royal Wedding pic.twitter.com/5Y9SDpzOUV — Ira Madison III (@ira) November 27, 2017

Me walking into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding like pic.twitter.com/3c982Fjx7d — Sarah Owusu (@Owusuism) November 27, 2017

low key me pretending that I’m going to be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O9ywCe7sXB — Felix (@MrFelixRac) November 27, 2017

Of course, there were also a few who now have to come to terms with the fact that Harry is officially off the market.

Me pretending to be pleased about Prince Harry’s engagement when actually I’m distraught I no longer have a chance at being a Princess 😭😭😭 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/xOfHI4pCFN — Imogen (@imzomars11) November 27, 2017

Lovely News for a cold Monday Morning, bad news he’s off the shelf! Congratulations Harry & Meghan!! #RoyalWedding #ilovePrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/VAA3BKnZCo — Sally Shearing (@Sal101) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson