President Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Challenges Stormy Daniels: ‘Truth Is a Defense’

President Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has filed new legal documents seeking to have Stormy Daniels‘ defamation case thrown out.

The embattled attorney is facing a defamation lawsuit from Daniels, who has a long career history as an adult film actress, writer and producer. She is suing Cohen for his comments in response to her claim that she had an affair with Donald Trump, and was paid $130,000 in hush money by Cohen himself.

“Just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean that it can’t cause you harm or damage,” Cohen said. “I will always protect Mr. Trump.” Daniels claims that these comments strongly imply that she is lying, despite having a non-disclosure agreement contract with Cohen. Since her career is dependent on her reputation, she is suing for defamation with the help of her lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

In his new court filings, obtained by TMZ, Cohen asks the judge to dismiss Daniels’ lawsuit, writing, “Truth is a defense.” He claims that Daniels herself denied the sexual encounter on numerous occasions, meaning that she was either lying then or is lying now, and in either case, he sees her lawsuit as void.

Cohen’s filings may be irrelevant now, as his office was raided by federal agents on Monday. Officers from the FBI seized materials from Cohen’s office, including privileged communications between him and the president, and documents relating to the Stormy Daniels scandal.

President Trump reacted to the lawful raid on Monday, calling it an “attack on our country,” according to CNN.

“I just heard that they broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys. Good man. And it’s a disgraceful situation. It’s a total witch hunt,” the president said. “It’s an attack on our country,” Trump said. “It’s an attack on what we all stand for.”

The raid comes in part from a recommendation by the office of Special Counselor Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into Russian meddling the U.S. election and possible collusion. The president reiterated his criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions following the raid.

“The attorney general made a terrible mistake,” he said.

“Why don’t I just fire Mueller? Well, I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on. We’ll see what happens,” the president said. “Many people have said you should fire him. Again, they found nothing. And in finding nothing, that’s a big statement.”