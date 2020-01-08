President Donald Trump Buys $10 Million Super Bowl Ad

President Donald Trump has reportedly spent $10 million on a Super Bowl ad for his re-election campaign. The incumbent president has been investigated for collusion in international voting fraud schemes, impeached by Congress and accused of war crimes by international law experts. Regardless, he is putting a lot into his bid for re-election.

News of President Trump’s pricey re-election ad broke on Tuesday. According to a report by Politico, the campaign has ear-marked $10 million for a 60-second spot during the Super Bowl in February. This is some of the most coveted air time in all of advertising.

The ad would not run during the halftime show, when companies run their biggest commercials of the year. Instead, it would be placed somewhere near the beginning of the game, when viewership is typically at its highest.

Four people briefed on the campaign’s plans spoke to Politico about his ad, which will reportedly begin a huge spending spree spanning several months. The campaign has the money to back it up ⁠— the Republican National Committee has reportedly raised a combined $463 million for the Trump campaign in the last year.

With the Democratic primaries coming up, it makes sense that the Trump campaign intends to get its advertising efforts underway. They are reportedly targeting key voting blocs, including women, evangelicals, Latino-Americans and African-Americans. They intend to use TV, radio, digital and print advertising. One big plan is reportedly to target African-American-owned news outlets.

“The president’s decision to stay aggressive and keep the campaign open after his first election gave us a huge head start on his reelection,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. “Now 300 days out we are throttling up. The president has built an awesome, high-performance, omnichannel machine and it’s time to give it some gas.”

Trump is not the only candidate hoping to capitalize on the Super Bowl. Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has reportedly spent $10 million on an ad as well, amid his rising status in the latest polls. According to The Hill, Bloomberg matched Senator Elizabeth Warren in third place last week.

Experts told Politico that, when the general election starts, the Trump campaign will almost certainly have a financial advantage over its opponent ⁠— assuming the president is not removed from office in the impeachment hearings. Beyond that, the campaign will benefit from not having to fight through a primary, as the Democrats do.

“The Trump campaign‘s major advantage has been and continues to be the one resource Democrats don’t have: time,” said Democratic strategist Tara McGowan.

The Super Bowl airs on Sunday, Feb. 2 on Fox.