Here’s How You Can Prepare Your Smartphone for Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma continues its deadly path through the Caribbean, the category five cyclone is on track to strike the southeastern United States this weekend, leading to a catastrophic strike on the coast of Florida.

With the American state bracing for the arrival of the Atlantic Ocean’s most deadly storm in history, thousands are preparing for the worst as emergency chiefs warn it will have a “truly devastating” impact on the nation. The United Nations estimates up to 37 million people could be affected by the hurricane, forecasted to hit the Central Bahamas by Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But as thousands prepare for impact, your tablet and smartphone can be essential tools to help you steer clear of harm’s way during hurricane season and keep your family safe.

Residents of Florida who are preparing for Irma might find themselves relying on devices even in the spottiest of conditions amid rain and flooding. And if you’re formulating a survival plan, it is wise to include your smartphone as well. To ensure the safety of your family and friends, keep in mind these key tips to ensure it will work when you needed and be helpful in case of an emergency.

Download emergency apps

Before anything happens, ensure you download emergency awareness apps in the event of a crisis. Even if you don’t have cell service, the Red Cross offers numerous apps that work offline, including a Shelter Finder app, a First Aid app and a Hurricane app, among others. Each of these includes checklists, advice during emergencies that include performing first aid to handling rations during power outages.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also offers apps that would be crucial to download beforehand, that include information on all kinds of disasters, like how to create an emergency kit, where to head in emergencies, maps of important locations and much more.

Additionally, the Disaster Alert app offers users a real-time map that shows active or impending incidents that are “potentially hazardous to people, property or assets.” This includes floods, hurricanes, as well as “manmade” emergencies.

Waterproof your devices

With the hurricane arriving, so is a ton of rain. While not all phones are waterproof and it would be too late (and expensive) to switch up your phones 24 hours before landfall, consider a hard-shelled, waterproof case for your device. If you do not have a hard-shelled case that is airtight, wrap your phone in cling wrap and place it in the case, which can be even an old sunglasses case.

If you are running short on time and not able to find a good case, ensure it is packed within thick Ziploc bags in your emergency kit.

Keep maps and directions handy

Even if there’s no cellular service and you need to get out of town, your smartphone can help just like standalone GPS navigation units. Thankfully your smartphone can help you get from point A to point B without service, just by solely relying on the GPS sensor inside your smartphone.

However, you will need to download map apps first. While GPS directions usually work without service, the extras like real-time traffic will not. Accuracy might also be off.

Make use of 911

While it would wise to send text messages or emails to family and friends before the hurricane hits or even update social media to help track your whereabouts, cellular service is going to be one of the first things hit. In such a situation though, smartphone users without any coverage in the area or even without an active cell plan can still reach 9-1-1 from their mobile phone.

Residents can also text 9-1-1 if you are unable to talk or need to stay silent. However, you must first be registered for the 911 service with your wireless provider. Since you don’t need to pay for cell service to use 911, it’s good to keep old or deactivated devices in your emergency kit.

Take advantage of Wi-Fi

Though the chances are unlikely considering cellular service will be one of the necessities hit first, you would be really lucky if you found a Wi-Fi signal during the hurricane. Apps like Facebook Messenger, Google Duo, Viber and Fring allow you to make free phone calls over Wi-Fi even if you can’t get a cell signal.

Skype is also another great tool that allows free calls from one Skype user to another, and for those who need to make calls to a landline or mobile phone, it will cost 10 cents per call, but does require you to deposit cash into “Skype Credits.”

Consider backup power

In the chance you get cellular service, you might not have power or access to power outlets. In such cases, your smartphone will be useless. But there are solutions to backup your devices, like a portable battery charger you can keep on hand that is also charged up, or a battery booster with a hand-crank. If you are fortunate to keep your vehicle during an emergency, plug your devices into the car’s 12-volt.

Photo credit: American Red Cross