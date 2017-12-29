Pregnant Mom Allegedly Set on Fire by Boyfriend Speaks Out

A mother who was allegedly set on fire by her boyfriend and forced to deliver her baby seven weeks early is speaking out, telling others that “love isn’t supposed to hurt.”

On Sept. 8, 30-year-old Andrea Grinage suffered burns to more than 70 percent of her body when her boyfriend, 34-year-old Laquinn Phillips, allegedly doused the expectant mother in gasoline and set her home on fire, CafeMom reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“With the severity of things, nobody expected me to be home so soon or be able to do the things that I’m doing. I’m blessed. I’m grateful. Even with the aches and pain, I’m just happy to be home. I’m happy to be able to walk and speak,” she said.

Grinage, who was already a mother to a 15-year-old and an 8-year-old, was forced to deliver her baby girl seven weeks early. Despite doctors believing that the severity of their conditions were too grim to survive, both Grinage and her newborn daughter, Journey Grinage, survived.

“I’m truly grateful and blessed to be alive. I graciously ask for your continued prayers and support as I continue down this road to recovery.”

Grinage also spoke directly to other victims of domestic violence.

“Lastly, for those that are in an abusive relationship, I plead that you leave or seek help. Love isn’t supposed to hurt.”

Phillips, who allegedly committed the crime because he didn’t want to be a father, was arrested and charged with attempted first and second degree murder, arson, assault, and several other charges related to the incident. Jonathan Edward Miller was also arrested in relation to the crime and charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, arson, and assault.