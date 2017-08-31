Powerball Winner Is Now Worth More Than Celebrities Including Kanye West, Taylor Swift

A lucky customer from Massachusetts has won the second-largest Powerball drawing in history, raking in a whopping $758.7 million during Wednesday night’s jackpot, according to the Powerball website.

This puts the winner ahead of major celebrities like Kanye West, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in terms of personal net worth, TMZ reports.

West is worth a reported $150 million, Swift has a reported $380 million to her name and Beyoncé clocks in with an estimated net worth of $350 million. Other celebrities the Powerball winner is now reportedly richer than include Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Katy Perry, LeBron James and Barbra Streisand.

The Associated Press reports that six other tickets won $2 million, and 34 more are worth $1 million. The jackpot winner has the option to claim their prize in 29 yearly installments, or one lump sum that would amount to around $443.3 million, minus federal and state taxes.

The winning ticket was sold at a Pride Station & Store in Chicopee in Western Massachusetts. Bob Bolduc, founder of Pride Station & Stores, said at a news conference Thursday that the ticket was sold to a middle aged woman on Wednesday afternoon, the Washington Post reports. The convenience store will receive a bonus for selling the ticket and plans to donate it to local charities.

“We just all happen to be the lucky people involved, that’s all,” he said. “And we’re glad to be able to pass it on. So I’m happy in that sense; there are a lot of needs around here.”

