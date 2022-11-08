Winning Powerball Numbers Announced for Record $2.04 Billion Lottery Jackpot

The official winning Powerball numbers have finally been revealed, following a surprise delay on Monday. CNN reports that the numbers for the record 2.04 billion-dollar lottery jackpot are: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The drawing was previously delayed on Monday night due to one of the participating lotteries needing more time to finalize some protocol requirements.

On Monday, the California Lottery announced the delay in a post on Twitter. "Tonight's Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," the organization tweeted. "When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience."

An update was later issued, explaining, "The Powerball draw is still delayed. There is an issue in another state. It is not due to any delays at the California Lottery. There is currently no estimated time for the drawing." The updated statement added, "Winning numbers will be posted here [social media] and on our website as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience."

One more update was eventually shared, reading, "The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7

remains delayed. Currently, one participating lottery is still processing its sales and play data. Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed."

The statement continued, "Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win. Due to the length of the draw delay, it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning. Players should hold onto their tickets."

When playing Powerball, participants pay $2 for a ticket and choose five white balls, which are numbered between 1 and 69. They then choose a red Powerball, numbered from 1 to 26. If a player lands all six numbers correctly, they win the Powerball jackpot. At this time, it is unclear if anyone has come forward to claim the prize.