Potato Salad in Gumbo? The Internet Flips Over Controversial Culinary Collision

The internet has been sent into a tizzy after one individual shared their take on gumbo. The matter started when one Twitter account, 247 Live Culture, shared a photo of a bowl of gumbo with a scoop of potato salad in it. Since this is quite the interesting take on gumbo, folks on Twitter had plenty of thoughts about this recipe.

247 Live Culture originally sparked the conversation after they posted a photo of the unique helping of gumbo. Gumbo is a classic, New Orleans dish that is a thick soup made up of meat, okra, and Creole and Cajun seasonings. The dish has roots in Choctaw Native American, West African, and French cultures. It's not typical to find potato salad as part of the ingredients list, which makes this combination all the more eye-catching.

Y’all eat your gumbo like this? pic.twitter.com/T8hMxofk6L — 247 Live Culture (@247LC) July 12, 2021

Considering that a potato salad-infused helping of gumbo sounds quite different, to say the least, it wasn't before long that many got to talking about this creation. In a surprise to no one, users on Twitter didn't hold back their thoughts on the dish.