Potato Salad in Gumbo? The Internet Flips Over Controversial Culinary Collision
The internet has been sent into a tizzy after one individual shared their take on gumbo. The matter started when one Twitter account, 247 Live Culture, shared a photo of a bowl of gumbo with a scoop of potato salad in it. Since this is quite the interesting take on gumbo, folks on Twitter had plenty of thoughts about this recipe.
247 Live Culture originally sparked the conversation after they posted a photo of the unique helping of gumbo. Gumbo is a classic, New Orleans dish that is a thick soup made up of meat, okra, and Creole and Cajun seasonings. The dish has roots in Choctaw Native American, West African, and French cultures. It's not typical to find potato salad as part of the ingredients list, which makes this combination all the more eye-catching.
Y’all eat your gumbo like this? pic.twitter.com/T8hMxofk6L— 247 Live Culture (@247LC) July 12, 2021
Considering that a potato salad-infused helping of gumbo sounds quite different, to say the least, it wasn't before long that many got to talking about this creation. In a surprise to no one, users on Twitter didn't hold back their thoughts on the dish.
Da hell??? The ancestors are NOT pleased! pic.twitter.com/7dM90DPap4— Lori Granito 💛🐝 (@lorigspeaks) July 12, 2021
Some individuals were none too pleased to see this creation. In fact, they said as much on Twitter.
Y’all just doing anything now 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/S0RV8OBp1s— The Ugly Duckling (@the5FootGiant_) July 12, 2021
The photo also sparked a great deal of confusion. One Twitter user wrote, "Potato salad is a side meant for gumbo…I'm so lost."
July 12, 2021
"Yes but not on top," another person clarified about the great potato salad and gumbo debate. "On a saucer to the side."
Naw now y’all taking it too far 😂— Treyy 🖤✡️ (@SlaterDasheme) July 12, 2021
Many weren't eager to try their potato salad in gumbo just yet. This individual even joked that people are "taking it too far" with the combo.
I don’t, but this is pretty common. You can definitely see who the non-Louisiana folks who need to stay outta Louisiana business are from these comments.— Romey Orlando (@kc10383) July 12, 2021
In the comments section for the photo, some pointed out that this combination isn't all that unusual... to Louisiana natives, at least. They shared that it's quite common.
yessss it’s a Louisiana thing🤤— syd..💕💕💕💕 (@da1andonlyyy) July 13, 2021
"The people in here are very clearly not from Louisiana," a Twitter user explained. "Some people eat it in the gumbo, some have it on the side."
Potato salad + gumbo = yum!— Brian DeLancey ⚜️ (@briandelancey) July 12, 2021
Clearly, having potato salad in gumbo is a seriously divisive issue. But, as one Twitter user aptly put it, "Don't yuck somebody's yum."