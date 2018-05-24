Police Release Bodycam Video of NBA Player Sterling Brown’s Controversial Arrest, Tasing

The Milwaukee Police Department has released body-cam footage of Sterling Brown’s controversial arrest, including the moment that the NBA player was tased.

Brown, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, was arrested on January 26. Police were criticized for showing unnecessary force, and now the body cameras finally show a first hand account of the arrest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The altercation begins with Brown standing with his hands in his pockets. An officer shouts at him, demanding that he show his hands.

“I got stuff in my hands,” Brown answers, and a moment later a whole group of officers converges on him, wrestling him to the ground.

The video sent shockwaves through the community. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barret spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about the clip.

“It was a disturbing video when I saw it, and I know that the police chief feels the same way,” he said. “And I don’t know exactly what actions [the police] department is going to take, but it is disconcerting to see some of the actions in that video.”

The Chief, Alfonso Morales, addressed the video himself on Wednesday. “I’m sorry this incident escalated to this level,” he said. “Members acted inappropriately, and those members were recently disciplined.”

Brown was arrested over the incident, though he was never formally charged with a crime. After the video came out, he posted a long statement on Twitter.

“My experience in January with the Milwaukee Police Department was wrong and shouldn’t happen to anybody,” he wrote. “What should have been a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force, including being handcuffed and tased, and then unlawfully booked.”

“Situations like mine and worse happen every day in the black community,” he continued later. “Being a voice and a face for people who won’t be heard and don’t have the same platform as I have is a responsibility I take seriously. I am speaking for Dontre Hamilton of Milwaukee, Laquan McDonald of Chicago, Stephon Clark of Sacramento, Eric Garner of New York, and the list goes on. These people aren’t able to speak anymore because of unjust actions by those who are supposed to ‘serve and protect’ the people.”

Brown wrote that “there are no easy solutions to this problem, but there are strides that can be made to create change.” He thanked his team, his friends, family and community for their support.