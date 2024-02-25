Police Officer Accused of Murdering TV Host and Boyfriend

Australian police have arrested and charged a 28-year-old police officer with the disappearance and murders of Australian TV personality Jesse Baird and his partner, Luke Davies, a flight attendant. A man named Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon turned himself in to Sydney police on Feb. 23, two days after items belonging to Baird and Davies were found bloodied in a skip. Deadline reports multiple sources claim Lamarre-Condon is the former partner of Baird. He's alleged to have killed the couple at Baird's home, and hired a white van to dispose of their bodies. Neighbors told police they heard a louf argument on the night in question. While the white van was later found in a nearby town, and both men are still missing. Also discovered during the search was Lamarre-Condon's service gun. The gun was found with a "significant" amount of blood.

Detectives believe Lamarre-Condon returned the alleged murder weapon to a police station's locked firearms safe the day after the crime. He took sick leave for the rest of the day and failed to return to work on the following day, Daily Mail reports. Bloodied clothes and credit cards belonging to former red carpet Baird were some of the items found in the skip. That discovery led police to Baird's home where they found pools of blood and blood-spattered furniture.

"We believe there is sufficient evidence to proceed with those charges due to the evidence we have up-to-date and we continue to support and contact the family," said Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty in a statement. "It's really important that we do locate the bodies, not only for the cause of death but the answers for the family because they are still grieving."

Baird worked as both a presenter and red carpet correspondent on the Australian commercial outfit Network 10. He appeared on the network's morning show, Studio 10. The show was canceled last winter. Lamarre-Condon previously worked as a celebrity blogger before joining he police force in 2019.