Police Called to Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Over Domestic Violence Incident

It’s been reported that police were called to Kid Rock‘s Nashville bar over a domestic violence incident last month. According to Scoop Nashville, on Nov, 21, officers were called to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk after an Alabama man allegedly punched an elevator in the bar after an altercation with his wife.

The victim told police that she and her husband had a disagreement about going home, as she wanted to stay out for the evening but he did not. She stated that she entered Rock’s bar, and made her way to the venue’s third floor, where her husband reportedly followed her.

She claimed that he grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into the elevator, but that when she pulled away and told him to stop he took his anger out on the elevator by punching it. She later told police that she was fearful for her safety, stating that she was worried he might harm her.

Bar security witnessed the incident, which landed the suspect behind bars before he was released on a $1,000 bond. According to the reports, he did admit to having been drinking prior to the altercation.

It’s not just Rock’s bar patrons that have made headlines lately, as the singer himself recently wound up the target of criticism after he went on a NSFW rant against celebrities such as Oprah WInfrey and Joy Behar while at the venue. When video of the rant going viral, Rock took to Facebook to defend himself.

“My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey Show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show… I said f–– that and her. End of story,” he wrote. “I am just saying what a lot of people think. Not saying I should be, but sometimes I just do. Oh well. I have a big mouth and drink too much sometimes, shocker! I also work hard and do a ton to help others out but that’s just back page news because the press hates I love Trump, f–– them too. I am what I am, I ain’t what I ain’t!”

“And you haters and internet trolls can check my touring numbers and shut your ignorant a––es up! Boom!” he continued. “PSS I did not get removed from MY OWN BAR (fake news) if anything I was leaving and the cops were helping me out…Hey, at least I don’t drink and drive!! … Was it racist when I said ‘F––Joy Behar??? and by the way… I love Kathie Lee Gifford.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images